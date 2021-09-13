In the seventh episode of ‘Reservation Dogs,’ we are finally let into the actual events behind Daniel’s death. Ever since that unfortunate incident, Elora Danan has not been herself. Beneath a tough exterior, she has been holding back tears that finally pour out during her driving test, where she runs into an old acquaintance. In case you need a refresher, you can read the recap of the penultimate episode laid out at the bottom. Now, we are here to help you know more about the season 1 finale of ‘Reservation Dogs’!

Reservation Dogs Finale Release Date

‘Reservation Dogs’ episode 8 is slated to premiere on September 20, 2021, at 12 am ET on FX on Hulu. The first season of the comedy television series will conclude next week, so you might want to spare 30 minutes out of your Monday schedule to catch it live.

Where to Watch Reservation Dogs Finale Online?

You can watch ‘Reservation Dogs’ on FX on Hulu at the aforementioned date and time. Another option is to watch the latest episodes on Hulu, while Disney+ also has the series in its catalog. Fans who wish to purchase the episode or the entire season can head to Video-on-demand platforms such as Google Play and iTunes. AppleTV+ is one of many streaming services that include the comedy series in its current catalog. To watch it, you can head here!

Reservation Dogs Finale Spoilers

In the eighth episode, titled ‘Satvrday,’ the Reservation Dogs will band together one last time before the season closes to prove their worth to themselves and the world. They initially started out as young kids desperate to go to California and kickstart a better life out there. Over time, the kids have addressed their deepest issues and learned how to accept themselves for who they are. In their final adventure this season, we will see them assume the role of vigilantes in the face of a tornado afflicting the entire town.

Reservation Dogs Episode 7 Recap

In the seventh episode, titled ‘California Dreamin’,’ Elora waits to take a driver’s test at the DMV. It is her fourth attempt as she meditates on a picture of California pinned to the wall. Before the examination commences, she is shocked to learn that her instructor is Coach “Cukuce” Bobson, who used to be her basketball mentor. He is understandably curious about Elora’s decision to quit the game.

As the test proceeds, we realize that the duo has issues that beg to be addressed. Elora tearfully admits that she has never had anyone who could give her driving lessons. On the other hand, Coach Bobson has no idea about the whereabouts of his daughter, who is an addict. Moments later, she is spotted at a nearby hotel, and Bobson immediately stops the test in order to go and fetch his daughter in the middle of a terrorizing shootout. Moreover, we also learn that Elora’s mother, Cookie, was killed in a car accident as her boyfriend was driving while drunk.

A major source of Elora’s existing grief and trauma is Daniel’s death by suicide and the events leading up to the discovery of his body. During their last night together, he was absolutely unwilling to return home but had nowhere else he could be. So before he departed, she told him to make sure he is always in touch with her, but she never received any message thereafter. Elora ultimately found his dead body outside the gang’s hideout.

