Restaurant to Another World Season 2 Episode 3: Release Date and Spoilers

Based on the eponymous Japanese light novel series written by Junpei Inuzuka, with illustrations by Katsumi Enami, ‘Isekai Shokudou’ or ‘Restaurant to Another World’ is a fantasy isekai anime. The show revolves around Nekoya, a popular Western eatery in Tokyo’s shopping district. Although it functions like any ordinary restaurant one most days, when it is closed for its regular clientele on Saturdays, Nekoya opens its doors for various mythical creatures from another world.

But unlike the people from Tokyo, these fantastical patrons are looking for more than just a good meal. The anime first premiered on July 4, 2017, and here is everything you need to know about its upcoming episode.

Restaurant to Another World Season 2 Episode 3 Release Date

‘Restaurant to Another World’ episode 3 titled ‘Hamburger’ and ‘Beef Tendon Curry’ are slated to premiere in Japan on October 16, 2021. It will air on TV Tokyo, TV Osaka, AT-X, and TXN at various times. Studio OLM has animated the second season of the series with Masato Jinbo helming the directorial team as well as leading the writing staff.

TOMISIRO and Miho Tsujibayashi has collaborated to compose the series music while Yasukazu Shouji has designed the characters. Kiyono Yasuno has performed the opening theme ‘Onnaji Kimochi,’ Nao Touyama has sung the ending theme track ‘Samenai Mahou.’

Where to Watch Restaurant to Another World Season 2 Online?

‘Restaurant to Another World’ season 2 is accessible for streaming on Crunchyroll in original Japanese audio with English subtitles. The latest episodes are also available on VRV. If you wish to watch season 1, then you can head to Animelab, Funimation, and Wakanim.

Restaurant to Another World Season 2 Episode 3 Spoilers

In episode 2, a recently created vampire named Juliette wishes to meet his lover Romero again when he suddenly shows up and asks her to flee with him. Without even pausing for a second to think, Juliette immediately decides to go with him, only to be chased down by his cruel father’s men. While they hide inside a cave hoping not to be caught, Romero suddenly realizes that there is a door standing in the middle of nowhere for some unknown reason. When the couple opens it, it leads them to Nekoya restaurant, where they meet the Master. The chef advises them to eat something.

Although they are initially reluctant, it suddenly occurs to Juliette that they can actually use it as a chance to relax while the men chasing them may give up. Master cooks Beefsteak, and the vampires realize that they never tasted anything like it. Once they have eaten enough, the couple returns to their world and realizes that the people chasing them are no longer there. Adelheid later treats Hannah with cream puffs and coffee. In episode 3, Master’s new clients will crave hamburgers. Later he will make Beef Tendon Curry, his special dish that very few customers order.

