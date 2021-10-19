Restaurant to Another World Season 2 Episode 4: Release Date and Spoilers

‘Restaurant to Another World’ or ‘Isekai Shokudou’ is a fantasy isekai anime that is based on the Japanese light novel series of the same name written by Junpei Inuzuka and illustrated by Katsumi Enami. The show centers upon a Western eatery named Nekoya in Tokyo’s shopping district that serves its loyal customers every day except Saturday. Once a week, the restaurant opens its doors for mythological creatures from an alternate world. However, these fantastical patrons differ from the restaurants’ usual clientele from Tokyo as they wish for things other than just a good meal.

But, regardless of their personal tragedies, the restaurant never disappoints its customers. The first season of the isekai anime premiered from July 4, 2017, to September 19, 2017. Here’s everything you need to know about its upcoming episode.

Restaurant to Another World Season 2 Episode 4 Release Date

‘Restaurant to Another World’ episode 4 titled ‘Children’s Lunch’ and ‘Cream Croquette’ is all set to release in Japan on October 23, 2021. It will air at various times on TV Tokyo, TV Osaka, AT-X, and TXN. The latest season of the show is animated by Studio OLM, with Masato Jinbo leading the directorial team as well as the writing staff.

The characters are designed by Yasukazu Shouji, while the music is composed by the collaborative efforts of TOMISIRO and Miho Tsujibayashi. The opening theme, ‘Onnaji Kimochi,’ is performed by Kiyono Yasuno, and the ending theme track ‘Samenai Mahou,’ is sung by Nao Touyama.

Where to Watch Restaurant to Another World Season 2 Online?

Crunchyroll has licensed ‘Restaurant to Another World’ season 2 for streaming outside Asia. People who have a subscription can head here to watch the latest episodes with original Japanese audio and English subtitles. The series is also available on VRV. The previous installment of the fantasy anime is available on Animelab, Funimation, and Wakanim.

Restaurant to Another World Season 2 Episode 4 Spoilers

In season 2, episode 3, Jack, a young boy from the town in the Empire, finishes his work as soon as possible and collects money from his boss. He is surprised when he also gets a bag of onions from his employer as a gift. He runs straight to his friends Kento and Terry, who are prepared for another adventure. Using a personal secret entrance to Nekoya, these three boys visit the eatery to enjoy Master’s delicious food. They order their favorite hamburger meal, and while it is being prepared, Jack strikes up a conversation with the strangers there.

The three friends are shocked by the diversity of the customers and realize that they all come from very different backgrounds. Since they are intrigued to learn more about their culture, the trio decides to explore the world on their own as soon as they come of age. When the customers are gone, and Nekoya has closed its doors, Master tries his curry variants while Aletta and Kuro participate in their trial after getting encouraged by Alphonse Flügel. In episode 4, the dexterous cook of Nekoya will cook children’s food. A new customer will ask him for his delicious cream croquette.

Read More: Best Isekai Anime