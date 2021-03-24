‘Return to Amish’ returned with its sixth season this week, and the season premiere greatly focuses upon its newest cast members – Maureen and Rosanna. They have left their families and are embarking on a journey to Florida to live with Maureen’s grandmother, Ada. Jeremiah and Sabrina also travel to the city, where the effects of the virus are minimal. But more on that later! For now, let us dive into the synopsis for the upcoming episode, ‘Return to Amish’ season 6 episode 2!

Return to Amish Season 6 Episode 2 Release Date

‘Return to Amish’ season 6 episode 2 is scheduled to release on March 29, 2021, at 9 pm ET on TLC. The show follows a weekly release pattern of airing one episode every Monday, with each one having a runtime of around 42 minutes.

Where to Watch Return to Amish Season 6 Episode 2 Online?

As ‘Return to Amish’ returns to television, fans can watch the latest episodes by tuning in to TLC at the timeslot mentioned above. You can also stream the episodes online through TLC’s official website, where they are available one day after their original broadcast. Another option is to resort to live-TV services such as DirecTV, FuboTV, PhiloTV, YouTube TV, and Sling TV, where the show is available. You can also purchase or rent the episodes on iTunes, Apple TV, or Amazon Prime Video.

Return to Amish Season 6 Episode 2 Spoilers

The upcoming episode of ‘Return to Amish’ will showcase Maureen and Rosanna trying to adjust to their new lives in Florida. Maureen might start dating Daniel, and Rosanna will most probably get her belly button pierced. Ada and Jeremiah will finally reach common ground and decide how to deal with their new business.

Return to Amish Season 6 Episode 1 Recap

The season premiere is called ‘The Panic in Amish Park,’ which kicks off in Florida. Rebecca’s cousin Rosanna enters the show, and she has a panic attack. The episode then cuts to a flashback where we see Sabrina recovering from drug addiction, and she is pregnant with a little girl. In Oregon, Jeremiah discloses that his donut business with Carmela did not work out. He had initially dated Sabrina. Jeremiah moves to Florida and seeks help from Ada, who uses the funds to start a cleaning business.

We are then introduced to Ada’s granddaughter Maureen, who is planning to go to Florida along with her friend Rosanna. Their respective families tell the kids that they don’t ever have to return. Ada and Jeremiah then try to sort through their differences in opinion regarding the business. The cab driver Daniel then gives Maureen his number as they leave the cab. But since their documents are incomplete, they fail to board the flight, and Daniel drives them to Florida. Jeremiah reveals that his biological father might show up to visit him. On the way to Florida, Maureen and Rosanna stop at a lake, but as Rosanna lifts up her dress, Maureen gets pissed off. Daniel then asks them if they are virgins, at which the girls start to blush.

