RHOC Season 16 Episode 1 Release Date, Time, Cast, and Spoilers

The premiere of ‘The Real Housewives of Orange County’ season 16 will welcome two new additions to the cast, and the moment they step in, drama is sure to consume the gang. As different issues take precedence in each one of their lives, the new season is sure to be filled with a lot of revelations and surprises. To know what else we can expect from season 16, let’s take you through everything we know about the premiere episode!

The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 16 Episode 1 Release Date

‘The Real Housewives of Orange County’ season 16 episode 1 will release on December 1, 2021, at 9 pm ET on Bravo. New hour-long episodes will land every Wednesday at the same time slot.

Where to Stream The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 16 Episode 1 Online?

If you are in the US, you can easily watch the premiere episode of ‘Real Housewives of Orange County’ season 16 on Bravo at the date and time mentioned above. Moreover, you can use your cable login details to watch it on Bravo’s official website or the Bravo app. If you have cut the cord, you can resort to multiple live TV streaming services, namely Sling TV, YouTube TV, Fubo TV, Xfinity, and DirecTV.

Hulu subscribers can catch up on the previous seasons as well as watch the new episode live right here. Already released episodes can be rented or bought on Amazon Prime Video, Vudu, Microsoft Store, and iTunes. Additionally, the first 15 seasons are available on Peacock.

The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 16 Episode 1 Spoilers

The upcoming episode is titled ‘Fancy Pants is Back.’ It is set to feature Shannon Storms Beador, who will be joined by fan-favorite Heather Dubrow. The latter will be returning after five years, while Gina Kirschenheiter and Emily Simpson will both show up for their fourth seasons each as main cast members. It seems like Kelly Dodd, Braunwyn Windham-Burke, and Elizabeth Lyn Vargas have left the show. But two new names that would be causing a stir this season are Dr. Jen Armstrong and Noella Bergener.

Jen is said to be an aesthetic MD who will have no problems fitting in with the group because of her ability to perform cosmetic procedures on the ladies. But Noella will be seen going through a terrible low as her husband has filed for divorce. However, Noella admitted that she is ready to give the viewers the spice and entertainment they need despite the turbulence in her personal life.

The ladies will also be flying off to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, and New York City for girls’ trips and inviting more trouble. At the same time, it seems as if Heather might get involved in a love triangle. Emily will ask Shannon if she gets jealous of Gina’s relationship with Heather. In response, Heather will block her calls. Besides that, trouble will brew among the couples as a few of the ladies argue with their husbands, and another issue involving pornography will crop up.

The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 16 Cast

‘The Real Housewives of Orange County’ season 16 will be led by Heather Dubrow, Gina Kirschenheiter, Emily Simpson, Shannon Beador, Jen Armstrong, and Noella Bergener. Other than that, we can expect to see Heather’s husband, Terry, and their four children. Gina will be focusing on her career with her boyfriend Travis by her side and co-parenting her three children with her ex-husband Matt.

In season 16, Emily’s life will have Shane and her daughter Annabelle as well. Shannon’s business will be flourishing, and her relationship with John will reach a healthy phase. Dr. Jen Armstrong’s husband Ryne and three children will be a part of the new season. We may also see her mom. Noella will be seen having a fallout with her husband James, who will feature in the coming episodes.

