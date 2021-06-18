The animated series ‘Rick and Morty’ created by Justin Roiland and Dan Harmon, is one of the most popular television shows of recent times. Known for its highly complex plots, spiced with some interesting philosophy, and garnished with meta-humor, the series has become an indispensable part of the pop culture zeitgeist. As the show’s fifth season premiere is just around the corner, you must be looking for details about what new shenanigans Rick, the genius scientist, and his dorky grandson, Morty, will be unleashing on the space-time continuum. In that case, we’ve got you covered! Here’s all that you need to know ahead of watching ‘Rick and Morty’ season 5 episode 1.

Rick and Morty Season 5 Episode 1 Release Date

‘Rick and Morty’ season 5 episode 1 will premiere on June 20, 2021, at 11 pm EST, on Adult Swim. The fifth season is dropping on Father’s day, which makes for a hilariously ironic nod to Rick’s failures as a father. The new season consists of 10 episodes, and new episodes will air on the network weekly, every Sunday.

Where to Watch Rick and Morty Season 5 Episode 1?

To watch ‘Rick and Morty’ season 5 episode 1, you can head to Adult Swim’s official website and log in using your active cable subscription. Alternatively, you can also opt for live TV streaming services such as DirecTV, Sling TV, YouTube TV, Hulu Live TV, and Spectrum.

Rick and Morty Season 5 Episode 1 Spoilers

The fifth season premiere of ‘Rick and Morty’ is titled ‘Mort Dinner Rick Andre’ and is an idiosyncratic reference to one of the best conversational films, ‘My Dinner With Andre.’ The episode will likely open with Rick and Morty caught up in one of their usual dangerous adventures keeping in line with previous season premieres. The new episode will also introduce Rick’s old nemesis, a sea-dwelling villain named Mr. Nimbus inspired by the Marvel Comics character Namor. Finally, Morty will possibly find the courage to ask Jessica out on a date, and her response will set the tone for Morty’s season-long arc. Here’s a trailer for the new season!

Rick and Morty Season 4 Recap

The fourth season finale of ‘Rick and Morty’ is called ‘Star Mort Rickturn of the Jerri’ and is a reference to ‘Star Wars: Return of the Jedi.’ The episode follows Beth (aka Space Beth) as she leads a rebellion against the Galactic Federation. She learns that there is a device in her neck that will explode if she gets close to Earth. On Earth, Morty and Summer fight over the invisibility belt, and Beth and Jerry go for counseling.

Space Beth confronts Rick as she feels he does not want her to return to Earth. Rick reveals that the other Beth also has a device with similar effects. The Galatic Federation attacks Earth in search of Space Beth, who is one of the most wanted criminals in the galaxy. Rick saves Jerry and Beth from Tammy’s attack.

Both Beths are furious at Rick for not revealing who the clone is. As it turns out, Rick himself is unaware of the truth as he used a randomization process while creating the clone, so he wouldn’t know which one is which. After rescuing the Beths, who are captured by Tammy, and stopping the Galactic Federation’s attack, Rick tries to revive Birdperson/ Phoenixperson. In the end, Rick is left all alone to drown in his own misery.

Read More: Best Shows & Movies Like Rick and Morty