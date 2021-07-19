‘Rick and Morty‘ season 5 episode 5 titled ‘Amortycan Grickfitti,’ is an action-heavy, fun-filled episode that features a number of pop culture references such as robotic aliens based on ‘Transformers,’ Hell Demons inspired by the Cenobites from the gory horror flick ‘Hellraiser,’ and the Marvel Comics villain known as Galactus.

The episode sees Morty and Summer trying to impress a new kid at school with the help of Rick’s spaceship. However, the conniving spaceship has plans of her own. Meanwhile, the adults get trapped in an occult adventure and are forced to take down demons who derive pleasure from pain. If the latest episode of the animated series left you craving for more and you are eagerly waiting for next week’s episode, allow us to share everything we know about ‘Rick and Morty’ season 5 episode 6.

Rick and Morty Season 5 Episode 6 Release Date

‘Rick and Morty’ season 5 episode 6 premieres on July 25, 2021, at 11 pm EST, on Adult Swim. Season 5 consists of 10 episodes, with a runtime of approximately 22 minutes each. Fresh episodes of the show are released on the network every week, on Sundays.

Where to Watch Rick and Morty Season 5 Episode 6?

You can watch ‘Rick and Morty’ season 5 episode 6 on your television screens by tuning in to Adult Swim at the aforementioned date and time. You can also watch the episode online on Adult Swim’s official website by logging in using your active cable subscription. Folks without an active cable subscription can choose any of the live TV streaming services such as DirecTV, Sling TV, YouTube TV, Hulu Live TV, and Spectrum to watch the upcoming episode. The new episode will also be available to buy on Amazon Prime.

Rick and Morty Season 5 Episode 6 Spoilers

‘Rick and Morty’ season 5 episode 6 is called ‘Rick & Morty’s Thanksploitation Spectacular.’ As the title suggests, the episode will have a Thanksgiving theme. In the episode, Rick and Morty will be up to their regular shenanigans and look for a treasure map. The duo will be on a mission to steal an item of high importance from the government. This mystery item linked to the treasure map is likely to be the Declaration of Independence, very much in the vein of hit puzzle drama ‘National Treasure.’

However, Rick and Morty’s plan is bound to go sideways, and they could land in hot waters with the government. They could also receive severe punishment for their attempted robbery. The duo might still hold some brownie points with the President because of their assistance in dealing with the giant sperm monsters. Whether or not Rick and Morty are pardoned by the President and the extent they will have to go for earning the pardon will form an enticing and hysterical episode. Given the episode’s Thanksgiving theme, we are likely to see mutated Turkey creatures wreaking havoc across the town. Here’s a promo for the new episode!

Tune into @adultswim on Sunday, July 25th at 11:00 PM to catch the next brand new episode of #RickandMorty Season 5, "Rick & Morty's Thanksploitation Spectacular"! pic.twitter.com/l21fOM3Y0C — [swimpedia] (@swimpedia) July 19, 2021

