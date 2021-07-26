The sixth episode of ‘Rick and Morty‘ season 5 is a Thanksgiving-themed episode that makes some bold statements about the holiday’s importance and America’s history in the show’s signature meta-humor style. The episode is filled with cultural references and is a breath of fresh air in comparison to the pop culture references-heavy episode from last week.

In the episode, Rick and Morty once again find themselves in conflict with the President. Rick’s plan to get a presidential pardon by turning himself into a turkey goes sideways, and a human-turkey hybrid takes over as the President of the USA. The real President and Rick join forces to defeat the Turkey President and take the help of two ancient alien species. If you are curious to find out about the next animated adventure of Rick and Morty, here’s a spoiler-filled look at ‘Rick and Morty’ season 5 episode 7.

Rick and Morty Season 5 Episode 7 Release Date

‘Rick and Morty’ season 5 episode 7 will release on August 1, 2021, at 11 pm EST on Adult Swim. The fifth season comprises 10 episodes, with a runtime of approximately 22 minutes each. New episodes of the series air on the network weekly, every Sunday.

Where to Watch Rick and Morty Season 5 Episode 7?

To watch ‘Rick and Morty’ season 5 episode 7 on your television screens, tune in to Adult Swim at the date and time given above. You can also watch the episode online on Adult Swim’s official website by using your active cable subscription details to log in. Folks without an active cable subscription can opt for any of the live TV streaming services such as DirecTV, Sling TV, YouTube TV, Hulu Live TV, and Spectrum to watch the upcoming episode. The new episode will also be available to buy on Amazon Prime.

Rick and Morty Season 5 Episode 7 Spoilers

‘Rick and Morty’ season 5 episode 7 is titled ‘Gotron Jerrysis Rickvangelion,’ which is an idiosyncratic reference to the popular anime franchises ‘Voltron’ and ‘Neon Genesis Evangelion.’ Both animes are known for their explosive mecha action, and we could see the Smith family fight in mecha armors in the new episode.

In the episode, Rick is likely to become obsessed with mechanical ferret vehicles known as Gotron. After collecting the five Gotrons that combine to form a giant mecha robot, Rick’s obsession might become difficult to tame. Morty might have to resort to extreme methods to stop Rick. Rick, Summer, Morty, Beth, and Jerry are likely to become a team to pilot the Gotron Ferrets and use their combined strengths to fight evil monsters.

Given that the President pardoned Rick for his crimes in the previous episode, it is possible that the two now have some sort of truce. The President could likely step in to help curb Rick’s obsession if things get too out of hand. We could also see the return of Space Beth and the Giant Incest Baby from episode 4. Check out a promo for the new episode below.

Tune into @adultswim on Sunday, August 1st at 11:00 PM to catch the next brand new episode of #RickandMorty Season 5, "Gotron Jerrysis Rickvangelion"! pic.twitter.com/3oMDiuJYyM — [swimpedia] (@swimpedia) July 26, 2021

