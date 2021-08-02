‘Rick and Morty‘ season 5 episode 7 showcases the animated show’s penchant for absurdist humor and affection of all things pop culture, from anime to gangster movies. It revolves around Rick’s obsession with mechanical robot ferrets, which combine to form a giant mecha robot known as Gotron. Rick enlists the help of alternate versions of his family to run a large-scale Gotron operation with Summer as his right hand.

As Rick and Summer’s power and influence grow, they begin to become blind to the feelings of their family in a way that mirrors 80s crime movies revolving around mafia empires. In the end, with the help oF Naruto (the giant incest baby from season 5 episode 4), the family is able to save Rick from getting killed, and things return to normal. If you enjoyed the action-packed episode, you must be curious about the Smith family’s next adventure. In that case, allow us to help you by sharing everything we know about ‘Rick and Morty’ season 5 episode 8.

Rick and Morty Season 5 Episode 8 Release Date

‘Rick and Morty’ season 5 episode 8 premieres on August 8, 2021, at 11 pm EST on Adult Swim. The fifth season consists of 10 episodes, with a runtime of approximately 22 minutes each. Fresh episodes of the series are released on the network every week, on Sundays.

Where to Watch Rick and Morty Season 5 Episode 8?

You can watch ‘Rick and Morty’ season 5 episode 8 on your television screens by switching to Adult Swim at the aforementioned date and time. You can also watch the episode online on Adult Swim’s official website by using your active cable subscription details to log in. In case you do not have an active cable subscription, you can opt for any of the live TV streaming services such as DirecTV, Sling TV, YouTube TV, Hulu Live TV, and Spectrum to stream the upcoming episode. The new episode will also be available to buy on Amazon Prime.

Rick and Morty Season 5 Episode 8 Spoilers

‘Rick and Morty’ season 5 episode 8 is titled ‘Rickternal Friendshine of the Spotless Mort.’ The title is a reference to 2004’s hit romantic sci-fi film ‘Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind.’ In the episode, the Smiths will be heading out for a fun family activity away from the usual shenanigans that Rick’s space-faring antics get them into. Therefore, it will be a nice change of pace to see the family doing normal stuff. Meanwhile, Rick will be staying behind to work on one of his super-secret projects.

Given the episode’s title, it is likely that Rick will be trying to help a friend. That friend could be Birdperson. As fans might recall, Rick tried to restore Birdperson/ Phoenixperson in the fourth season finale, but his attempts are rebuffed. Birdperson has been Rick’s closest friend, and his reemergence could signal an emotionally heavy tone for the new episode. We might see a more vulnerable side of Rick, and more about his past could also be revealed. The episode could also set up a three-way conflict between Rick, Birdperson, and Mr. Nimbus, Rick’s former friend turned adversary.

