‘Rick and Morty‘ season 5 episode 8, is a thorough introspection of Rick’s friendship with Birdperson. In the episode, Rick tries to save Birdperson, who is in a comatose condition. However, Birdperson’s mind is hiding within his subconsciousness, which makes Rick’s job more difficult. Rick enters the world of memories inside Birdperson’s mind and tracks down a physical form of his friend’s mind. Birdperson reveals that he wants to die and destroys his inner selfconscious.

However, Rick reveals the existence of Birdperson’s child, which gives Birdperson a new reason to live. When Birdperson realizes that Rick withheld this information to the very end, he is disappointed in his friend and leaves. With just two episodes left in the fifth season, the excitement of the fans must be at its peak. If you are a die-hard fan of the animated series, eagerly awaiting the next episode’s release, here’s what you need to know about ‘Rick and Morty’ season 5 episode 9 and episode 10.

Rick and Morty Season 5 Finale Release Date

‘Rick and Morty’ season 5 is currently on a hiatus and will return with episode 9 on September 5, 2021, at 11 pm EST on Adult Swim. It will be immediately followed by episode 10 airing at 11:30 pm EST. The fifth season is set to conclude with a two-part event comprising the two episodes.

Where to Watch Rick and Morty Season 5 Finale Online?

To watch the last two episodes of ‘Rick and Morty’ season 5 on your television screens, tune in to Adult Swim at the date and time stated above. The episodes can also be watched online on Adult Swim’s official website by using your active cable subscription details to log in. Folks without an active cable subscription can opt for any of the live TV streaming services such as DirecTV, Sling TV, YouTube TV, Hulu Live TV, and Spectrum to stream the upcoming episode. The new episodes will also be available to buy on Amazon Prime.

Rick and Morty Season 5 Finale Spoilers

‘Rick and Morty’ season 5 episode 9 is titled ‘Forgetting Sarick Mortshall’ and references the hit romantic comedy film ‘Forgetting Sarah Marshall.’ The tenth and final episode of the season is called ‘Rickmurai Jack,’ which is a reference to ‘Samurai Jack,’ a popular animated series. The last two episodes of the season will explore the relationship between Rick and Morty and how it has evolved through their numerous adventures together.

The series has often delved into the fundamental aspects of the grandfather and grandson’s bond and who they are with each other. Therefore, it would be exciting to see the two episodes examine who they are without each other. Season 5 has introduced new characters such as Mr. Nimbus and Naruto Smith, who have quickly become fan-favorites and could return in the last two episodes.

One character fans have clamored to see the return of is Evil Morty. The character was first introduced in the tenth episode of season 1, which explains why Mortys are essential to Ricks throughout all the dimensions. Therefore, the character making a return in an arc set to explore a similar theme is a strong possibility.

