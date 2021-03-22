‘Rick and Morty’ is an adult animated series that focuses on the adventures of an eccentric scientist Rick and his maternal grandson Morty. Rick is perhaps the smartest man alive, and his disposition is cynical, to say the least, as his knowledge provides great powers enabling him to travel across dimensions. Morty is a typical teenager who wants to enjoy life but finds himself in the throes of strange adventures with Rick. He gets used to Rick’s personality, and the two share some weird and humorous moments, which becomes the unique proposition of the show. It originally aired on Cartoon Network’s late-night programming block, Adult Swim, on December 2, 2013.

Rick and Morty’s other family members include Beth, Rick’s daughter; Jerry, Beth’s husband and Summer, Morty’s elder sister. The show has been praised for its witty dialogues and homage to pop culture. ‘Rick and Morty’ has become a cult, and we are more than happy to be a part of it. With the end of season four, we were left wanting more of their diverse trips around the universe. If you are on the same page with us, we have uncovered details of ‘Rick and Morty’ season 5!

Rick and Morty Season 5 Release Date

‘Rick and Morty’ season 4 released on November 10, 2019, on Adult Swim. The first five episodes of the season were released weekly, with the last one airing on December 15, 2019. The first half of season 4 was made available on Netflix on December 22, 2019. The final five episodes were released on May 3, 2020, and continued till May 31, 2020, on the same platform. However, the episodes were available after a week on Netflix.

As far as the fifth season is concerned, there is terrific news for the fans. Season 5 is on its way, as the show has been ordered for at least seventy more episodes. The writers have already completed the script—they have even begun working on the seventh season. In May 2020, co-creator Justin Roiland remarked that season 5 was mostly in the works, and the release was dependent on the duration of its production. Season 3 and Season 4 part two were delayed for a considerable period, but this time around, we can expect the episodes of the latest season to come out without much interregnum.

The production is on schedule, and the Covid-19 pandemic hasn’t made much of a difference since animated shows generally work remotely compared to live-action productions. The show’s creators have signed a deal with the streaming platform that preserves the show for future seasons. Keeping in mind these developments, we can expect ‘Rick and Morty’ season 5 to release sometime in mid-2021. However, the creators have expressed their desire to release the new episodes monthly—a fact not yet confirmed by Adult Swim.

A short was released that showcases the first steps in the animated sequence featuring Rick and Morty. You can check the teaser below.

Rick and Morty Season 5 Cast: Who Is in It?

Season 5 will feature the voice of cast regulars like Justin Roiland (Rick and Morty), Spencer Grammer (Summer), and Sarah Chalke (Beth). Chris Parnell (Jerry) will also be a part of the cast. Other voice cast members like Kari Wahlgren as Jessica/Diane Sanchez/Rick’s computer and Dan Harmon as Bird Person/Phoenix Person/Acid Man can also be expected in the fifth season. There were speculations that Kanye West will be offered a role in the upcoming season, but there hasn’t been any confirmation regarding his involvement.

Rick and Morty Season 5 Plot: What Can it Be About?

Season 4 reveals the existence of Clone Beth, and it is not yet ascertained who is the real Beth from Earth dimension C-137. Dan Harmon termed her as “Schrodinger’s Beth” whose identity remains a moment of paradox. Rick is at his most vulnerable position as he has failed his family and is regretful for mixing his daughters’ identities. He is attacked by Phoenix Person, a newly modified Bird Person, but manages to save himself. Nevertheless, the happenings leave a deep impact on Rick, and it will be interesting to see his dynamics with the Smith family in the next season.

Harmon revealed that one of the episodes of season 5 involves Morty establishing a relationship with another female character. Justin Roiland aims to keep the show vibrant and explore newer worlds and dimensions and not necessarily fall back on previous narratives. There is also a possibility of Mr. Nimbus’ arrival—Rick Sanchez’s nemesis and the only one who calls him Richard. Another interesting character that fans hope to see is Evil Morty, who has been doing the rounds of numerous fan theories in discussion forums. Having said that, ‘Rick and Morty’ season 5 will be as wild and entertaining as its predecessors.

Read More: Best Adult Animated Series on Netflix