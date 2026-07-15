Do Sam and Queenie End Up Together in Ride or Die?

‘Ride or Die’ transports the viewers to a world where secret agencies, assassinations, fake IDs, and lethal weapons are the bread and butter of the protagonist, Judith, aka Agent Whiptail. However, the same isn’t true of her civilian best friend, Debbie, who discovers this hidden word when she receives a target on her own back. Naturally, this creates some friction between the two women, as the legitimacy of honesty and sincerity in their friendship becomes a legitimate cause for concern for the latter. Nonetheless, despite their interpersonal drama, the two women must embark on an adventure across Europe to save themselves and each other from a bitter demise. Fortunately, even when Judith’s organization turns its back on her, she can still rely on her trusty friends at The Agency, Sam and Queenie. Consequently, it isn’t long before the duo undertakes a quest of their own, ripe with danger and perhaps even a potential for romance. SPOILERS AHEAD!

Sam and Queenie’s Relationship Turns Out to Not Be All That Platonic

At the start of the series, Sam and Queenie’s dynamic is introduced as a reliable friendship between people who are almost co-workers. Sam works at The Agency as a handler, Judith’s, to be exact. On the other hand, Queenie is the daughter of Mrs. Williams, who helms the cobbler’s place that is actually a discreet one-stop shop for all things assassins. This also means that she’s kind of an expert on gadgets and problem-solving. As a result, when a dead body accidentally gets misplaced, he turns to his friend for help. The strike up quid-pro-quou wherein Queenie helps the handler scan the crime scene to find a lead on the missing dead body, while the latter promises to introduce her to the Director to help her with her secret search after her biological father.

However, things end up taking a drastic turn when the duo learns that the person behind the missing body, who isn’t really dead, is the same woman whom Sam hooked up with a few days ago. Therefore, since he could have possibly compromised the Agency’s safety, the two decide to continue the search on their own. One break-in into the Director’s office later, they realize that the mystery woman is actually Anna, aka Redback, an assassin assumed to be dead. At the same time, Queenie learns that her mother used to be an agent at the organization, which brings up more questions for her. Nonetheless, one threatening conversation with the Director urges Sam to stop jumping over the red tape and breaking the rules. That is, until tragedy strikes in the shape of Anna at Mrs. Williams’ cobbler shop.

Meanwhile, Sam’s goody-two-shoes act only lasts a short while before he’s trying to send help to an MIA Judith again. Consequently, in the aftermath of her mother’s death, when Queenie finds a lead on Anna, the handler decides to forgo the rules and help her track down the former assassin. Eventually, this results in the duo running into Judith and her new friend, Donnie, who are also on Anna’s tail. Thus, the group teams up to try to gain a lead on Redback and the convoluted trap she is setting for Judith and Debbie. During this time, as Sam spends some time with Donnie, who is well-versed in the art of pining, his secret inevitably comes out. Despite their platonic relationship, Sam’s feelings for Queenie go beyond what one feels for a friend. That is why he has embarked on this insane cross-country crusade in service of her plan of vengeance.

Sam and Queenie Arrive at an Ambiguous Stalemate

At Geneva, Judith’s plan goes south fast thanks to the chaos that Anna brings. Even so, as the latter is escaping from the premises, with Debbie in her hold, Sam finds himself with a clear shot at her. However, unlike the trained assassins, the handler isn’t a field agent. He hasn’t ever taken a life and isn’t eager to make Anna the first. For the same reason, he freezes, which gives the assassin a window to escape. Unfortunately for him, this ends up causing some friction between him and Queenie, who is out for Anna’s blood.

This marks a tragic end to the easy camaraderie between the two. Queenie is too focused on avenging her mother to give her friend another chance. Meanwhile, Sam is starting to wonder if he’s in the right line of work. In the end, the duo’s storylines diverge in drastic ways. Queenie discovers that the Director himself is her biological father. Furthermore, she learns about the manipulative and inhumane training program the Agency forces upon young orphans to turn them into assassins. Therefore, she decides to work with Interpol to bring the organization down.

In order to do this, Queenie decides to use her connection to the Director to get close to him and enroll in the training program herself. On the other hand, Sam also comes to a similar conclusion about needing to unearth the Agency’s crimes. However, his idea involves him going on the run from the organization. Only he is stopped in this endeavor when the Director assigns him to his latest agent: Queenie. This leaves the duo’s narratives in a unique place where both want the same thing but believe the other to be against them. Ultimately, much like their personal missions, the state of their connection, romantic or otherwise, relies on their ability to work together in a potential season.

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