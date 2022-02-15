Ridley Jones Season 4: Renewed or Cancelled?

Created by Chris Nee, ‘Ridley Jones’ is an animated kids show about a fun-loving six-year-old girl Ridley (Iara Nemirovsky) and her experiences inside a children’s museum. Although she is wholeheartedly dedicated to becoming the museum’s protector, she needs support from her museum exhibit friends. As a result, a team called “Eyes” is formed. Ever since its release on July 13, 2021, children have taken a liking to Ridley’s idealistic but strong personality. The show has continued for three seasons, and we are now anticipating more episodes. If you’re curious about its future prospects, too, here is all that we know about a potential season 4!

Ridley Jones Season 4 Release Date

‘Ridley Jones’ season 3 premiered in its entirety on February 15, 2022, on Netflix. The third season has four episodes in total, with each one having a runtime of 27-28 minutes.

As far as the fourth season is concerned, here is all that we know. Its home platform Netflix has not confirmed its return, but we’re hopeful about getting another edition. Creator Chris Nee was stoked to be receiving relentless support from Netflix after they signed her up for a deal. With regard to that, she said she was “wondering why somebody couldn’t take that active role of being both a creator and a producer and creating an internal sort of house in [kids] TV, and that’s very much what’s happening.”

Whenever Nee has an idea, Netflix enthusiastically takes it up, implying that the network truly believes in her vision. By July 7, 2021, ‘Ridley Jones’ had accumulated more than a whopping 15.8 million views after it released on YouTube on June 8, 2021. When talking about Ridley’s character, Nee focused on the action-adventure aspect of the series, which is something usually not associated with girls. Hence, she was keen on breaking gender stereotypes and presenting a hero’s journey for a young girl.

Due to her grand concepts and interesting ideas, Nee got the chance to create other shows on the platform, such as ‘Dino Daycare’ and ‘Antiracist Baby.’ Hence, it seems as if Netflix is keen on promoting her vision, so we believe ‘Ridley Jones’ might be picked up for more episodes. If we consider its release pattern, the next round could possibly arrive soon. In all probability, we expect ‘Ridley Jones’ season 4 to release sometime in Q3 or Q4 2022.

Ridley Jones Season 4 Voice Cast: Who Can Be in it?

The voice cast of ‘Ridley Jones’ includes Iara Nemirovsky as Ridley Jones, a young girl who aspires to be the museum’s protector. Ezra Menas voices Fred, Ridley’s friend, who identifies as a non-binary bison. Tyler Shamy lends his voice to Dante, a parasaurolophus display model who loves to skate. Ashlyn Madden’s voice characterizes Ismat, a young mummy who is also in Ridley’s team.

Other main voice cast members include David Errigo Jr. (Dudley) and Laraine Newman (Peaches). If everything goes well, we can expect the return of all the aforementioned artists. Among supporting voice cast members, we expect the smooth comeback of Blythe Danner (Sylvia Jones) Sutton Foster (Mama Jones and Mrs. Sanchez).

Ridley Jones Season 4 Plot: What Can it Be About?

Like its previous seasons, season 3 follows Ridley and her model-display museum-exhibit friends as they experience fun as well as challenges together. Every once in a while, Ridley’s family members make appearances to lift her spirits and help her in overseeing the museum. Likewise, the prospective fourth season will essay inspiring events that happen in Ridley’s life and her abilities as the protector of the museum might also improve. We can additionally expect to see her grow into an even better person and role model for children worldwide.

