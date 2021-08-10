In the tenth episode of ‘Riverdale’ season 5, Tabitha helps Jughead regain his lost spark as a writer. Betty learns an astonishing truth about her boyfriend Glen and finds herself in a dangerous mess when her brother Charles and his prisoner boyfriend Chic show up at the Cooper residence. Veronica visits her estranged husband in New York. More on this can be found in the recap section. Now, here is what you can expect from ‘Riverdale’ season 5 episode 11!

Riverdale Season 5 Episode 11 Release Date

‘Riverdale’ season 5 episode 11 is slated to release on August 11, 2021, at 8 pm ET on The CW. After its long mid-season break, the show has returned to entertain us with new episodes releasing every week. The current season has 19 hour-long episodes.

Where to Watch Riverdale Season 5 Episode 11?

You can watch ‘Riverdale’ season 5 episode 11 on The CW at the abovementioned date and time. The episode will also be available on The CW’s official website and The CW app. If you have cut the cord, you can watch the eleventh episode on YouTube TV, DirecTV, and Fubo TV. Season 5 can also be watched on iTunes and Amazon Prime Video by either purchasing single episodes or the entire season. The episode will also release on Netflix (outside the US), a day after its release on cable. However, fans in the US will have to wait for the season to finish airing on The CW before they can watch season 5 on Netflix.

Riverdale Season 5 Episode 11 Spoilers

Episode 11 of ‘Riverdale’ season 5, titled ‘Chapter Eighty-Seven: Strange Bedfellows,’ will pick up the story from the ending of episode 10. The prison break at Hiram’s jail has caused Archie to take matters into his own hands. He will head the mission of securing all the remaining prisoners on the loose, including Charles and Chic, probably still recovering at the hospital.

It goes without saying that the entire operation is risky business, and Archie might find himself at the mercy of a man with a gun. Ridden with panic, Tabitha will call for Betty’s help to find Jughead and solve the mystery of his blood-stained possessions. Lastly, Cheryl will deal with Penelope’s return, which might further put Riverdale under threat. Here’s a trailer for the upcoming episode!

Riverdale Season 5 Episode 10 Recap

In the tenth episode, titled ‘Chapter Eighty-Six: The Pincushion Man,’ Betty is shocked to learn that her FBI agent, Glen, is researching her family’s serial killers. On the other hand, Jughead is struggling to get rid of writer’s block, prompting him to resort to psychedelics. His boss Tabitha, who has a slight crush on Jughead, agrees to look after him during his trip even after he turns her down. Elsewhere, Alice finds out that the 9-year-old twins Juniper and Dagwood have assaulted a schoolmate.

Moving on, Veronica’s estranged husband, Chad, blackmails her into showing up in New York after threatening to leak pictures of her kissing Archie. Chad has also taken money from her jewelry store, and the only way he’ll let her go is if Veronica waits for him to pay her back. Archie’s old army superior, General Taylor, wants to cover up a dirty mission, but when Archie is not on board with his plan, Taylor threatens to use him as a scapegoat.

After a band of prisoners breaks free from Hiram’s jail, Charles and his boyfriend, Chic, show up at the Cooper residence and ask Juniper to hurt Glen while reenacting “The Pincushion Man.” However, Betty volunteers to do it and ends up stabbing Chic immediately after. Before Charles could get to Alice, Betty shoots him. Having lost her faith in life and the FBI, Betty speeds into the Lonely Highway looking for Polly. In the end, Tabitha walks in on a pair of handcuffs along with Jughead’s completed novel that is smeared in blood.

Read More: Where Was Riverdale Season 5 Filmed?