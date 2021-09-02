‘Riverdale’ is no stranger to embracing the disturbing facets of the titular town, but episode fourteen of season 5 takes things to a new level. With a creepypasta aesthetic, the episode enlightens the viewers about Archie, Betty, Cheryl, and Jughead’s adult lives and firmly reaffirms that it isn’t just your average teen drama show. We also get some clues about various long-standing mysteries of this season, and you can read more about them in the recap section. However, let’s first dive into the details of ‘Riverdale’ season 5 episode 15.

Riverdale Season 5 Episode 15 Release Date

‘Riverdale’ season 5 episode 15 will premiere on September 8, 2021, at 8 pm ET on The CW. The fifth season comprises 19 episodes. New episodes with a runtime of 42–46 minutes air on the network on a weekly basis every Thursday.

Where to Watch Riverdale Season 5 Episode 15 Online?

You can watch episode 15 of ‘Riverdale’ season 5 on The CW at the aforementioned date and time. You can also stream the episode on The CW’s official website and The CW app. If you are a cord-cutter, you can live stream the new episode on services such as Fubo TV, DirecTV, Spectrum on Demand, YouTube TV, and Apple TV. You can also choose to buy the episode on iTunes, Vudu, Google Play, Amazon Prime Video, and Microsoft Store. The upcoming episode will become available on Netflix outside the USA a day after it airs on The CW. The entire season will land on the service for USA-based users in the near future.

Riverdale Season 5 Episode 15 Spoilers

‘Riverdale’ season 5 episode 15 is called ‘Chapter Ninety-One: Return of the Pussycats.’ The episode will focus on Josie McCoy, who is now a world-famous musician. However, she will return to Riverdale after abandoning her world tour. In the small town, Josie will reunite with her former bandmates Valerie and Melody, and we will learn the real reason behind her return. An on-stage reunion of the Pussycats seems on the cards. Meanwhile, Veronica might struggle to wrap up a land deal and could receive some help from Toni. Veronica will also reunite with Alexandra in the new episode. Here’s a promo for episode 15!

Riverdale Season 5 Episode 14 Recap

The fourteenth episode of ‘Riverdale’ season 5 is called ‘Chapter Ninety: The Night Gallery.’ It opens with Cheryl showing Minerva three paintings that tell three different stories. In the first one, Archie is seeing a new psychiatrist. He talks to her about his nightmares. Later, we see Archie, and his army buddies work a job for Cheryl. They dig for palladium under Maple Groves. However, the carbon monoxide from the mines messes with Archie’s head, and he accuses his psychiatrist of drugging him with psychedelics. Archie learns the truth and apologizes to his psychiatrist.

The second painting tells the story of Betty, who is holding a trucker captive. She thinks he knows about what happened to Polly and is somehow connected to the Trash Bag Killer. However, before Betty can torture him for more information, he swallows his tongue and chokes himself to death.

The third painting tells Jughead’s story and sheds light on his post-high school life. After attending writing workshops, Jughead moved to New York and pursued writing full time. He soon starts finding comfort in alcohol and becomes self-destructive. However, after finding himself in the hospital and being treated for rabies, Jughead decides to curb his drinking problem. The episode ends with Minerva forgiving Cheryl and spending a night at Thornhill.

