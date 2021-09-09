In the latest episode of ‘Riverdale,’ the eerie town welcomes an important figure from the past! She has now become a person of influence, which could personally benefit the town usually filled with crime and debauchery. On the other hand, Alexandra is desperate to recover her lost money, so Ronnie pitches a full-proof plan that could solve her problems. More of the events of episode 15 is outlined in the recap. Now, here is everything we know about ‘Riverdale’ season 5 episode 16!

Riverdale Season 5 Episode 16 Release Date

‘Riverdale’ season 5 episode 16 will premiere on September 15, 2021, at 8 pm ET on The CW. The fifth season comprises 19 episodes that typically have a runtime of 42–46 minutes. New episodes air on the network on a weekly basis every Wednesday.

Where to Watch Riverdale Season 5 Episode 16 Online?

You can watch ‘Riverdale’ season 5 episode 16 on The CW at the aforementioned date and time. You can also stream it on The CW’s official website and The CW app. Cord-cutters can live stream the new episode on services such as Fubo TV, Spectrum on Demand, YouTube TV, DirecTV, and Apple TV. Moreover, you can choose to buy the episode on Amazon Prime Video, Vudu, Google Play, iTunes, and Microsoft Store.

In addition, the fifteenth episode will become available on Netflix outside the US a day after it airs on The CW. However, the entire season will land on the service for US-based users in the near future after season 5 finishes its run on the network.

Riverdale Season 5 Episode 16 Spoilers

The upcoming episode is titled ‘Chapter Ninety-Two: Band of Brothers.’ After receiving shocking news about a former commanding officer, Archie might recall his time in the army and narrate parts of it to Uncle Frank. So the next episode might be emotional for both Archie and us viewers! Meanwhile, we can expect Veronica to take charge of the situation that has prompted Chad to consult the SEC against her. Cheryl and Kevin will try to handle the ministry while Jughead has multiple apologies in line. Here is a promo for the sixteenth episode!

Riverdale Season 5 Episode 15 Recap

In the fifteenth episode of season 5, titled ‘Chapter Ninety-One: The Return of the Pussycats,’ Melody’s voice emanates into the thrilling environment of ‘Riverdale’ instead of Jughead’s. In the quick catch-up that follows, we learn that Melody Valentine has been writing a novel while Valerie Brown is a budding artist. When Josie arrives at the school, she gets permission to record a new single there, provided she temporarily teaches music to the students.

The kids request Josie to organize a concert for the sake of Riverdale, but she understandably does not want to work for a cause she does not believe in. Riverdale has not been kind to her. The mood then lightens when she meets her Pussycats and patches up with them. However, the real reason why Josie has returned is the tragic death of her father, Myles McCoy, that happened while Josie was on tour! However, she agrees to do the concert anyway as the girls reunite to deliver a terrific performance that is perhaps the first of many such performances to come. Yes, Josie invites the girls on tour!

Sweet Pea tags along as well, but before they leave, Josie gets tipped off about her dad possibly being murdered. Meanwhile, Ronnie proposes a plan which could help Alexandra get her money back. All she has to do is turn Pop’s diner into a nationwide franchise with Tabitha. Alexandra agrees but with a few conditions, including a change in their trademark recipe. However, Tabitha refuses, and Alexandra is surprisingly impressed at her conviction. Lastly, Toni welcomes her baby boy and names him Tony.

