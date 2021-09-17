Riverdale Season 5 Episode 17 Release Date and Spoilers

In the latest episode of ‘Riverdale,’ Cheryl and Kevin are about to put up a show, but Penelope intervenes at the last moment prompting Cheryl to pull off three miracles that could earn her the tag of a saint. Meanwhile, Archie talks to Uncle Frank about his tragic experiences in the army where a nefarious general had risked the lives of Archie and his troops. To know more about the latest episode, take a look at the recap. Now, check out everything ‘Riverdale’ season 5 episode 17 has in store here!

Riverdale Season 5 Episode 17 Release Date

‘Riverdale’ season 5 episode 17 will premiere on September 22, 2021, at 8 pm ET on The CW. The fifth season comprises 19 episodes that typically have a runtime of 42–46 minutes. New episodes air on the network on a weekly basis every Wednesday.

Where to Watch Riverdale Season 5 Episode 17 Online?

You can watch ‘Riverdale’ season 5 episode 17 on The CW at the aforementioned date and time. You can also stream it on The CW’s official website and The CW app. Cord-cutters can live stream the new episode on services such as Fubo TV, Spectrum on Demand, YouTube TV, and DirecTV. Moreover, you can choose to buy the episode on Amazon Prime Video, Vudu, Google Play, iTunes, and Microsoft Store.

In addition, the fifteenth episode will become available on Netflix outside the US a day after it airs on The CW. However, the entire season will land on the service for US-based users in the near future after season 5 finishes its run on the network.

Riverdale Season 5 Episode 17 Spoilers

In the seventeenth episode titled ‘Chapter Ninety-Three: Dance of Death,’ there will be a frightening disappearance in Riverdale. Tabitha, a friend of the victim, will try to investigate the case with help from Betty and Jughead. This could also give them an opportunity to rekindle their romance, now that they have apologized to each other and made amends. Penelope will end up manipulating Kevin into worrying about the ministry, so Cheryl might have a new issue to resolve! Here’s a promo for the next episode.

Riverdale Season 5 Episode 16 Recap

The sixteenth episode is titled ‘Chapter Ninety-Two: Band of Brothers.’ In the episode, Cheryl and Kevin’s singing performance is derailed by Penelope, which is not something Cheryl was anticipating. Kevin motivates her to go on and pull off three miracles instead. After an exquisite show of unimaginable feats performed by Cheryl, Penelope calls her a fraud which angers Cheryl.

Meanwhile, Archie mourns the success of a general who had sent Archie and his troops on a suicide mission, causing the death of a good number of soldiers. He asks the family members of the dead platoons to help him reenact justice. Although Jackson is unwilling to partake in this uncertain ordeal, he shows up to testify against the general. Their hard work pays off as the general receives a dishonorable discharge.

Elsewhere, Jughead becomes agentless after he confesses to stealing a book given to him by a groupie before he had entered Riverdale. Veronica, on the other hand, covers up for her financial losses by secretly auctioning Hiram’s palladium and feeds a story to the media that puts a stop to Chad’s business plan. Tabitha and Betty try to catch hold of the truck stop killer. However, Betty is sorry for overindulging in the pursuit of serial killers, while Jughead apologizes for the inappropriate voicemail.

