Riverdale Season 5 Finale Release Date and Spoilers

In the latest episode of ‘Riverdale,’ Archie and Veronica reevaluate their relationship leading them to make an important decision. Betty tries to ease the situation at home but fails to console Alice, who has resorted to fantasizing as a way to cope with grief. To know what else happens in the eighteenth episode, head to the recap. Now, as the ‘Riverdale’ season 5 is approaching its end, we’d like to take you through its details!

Riverdale Season 5 Finale Release Date

‘Riverdale’ season 5 episode 19 will premiere on October 6, 2021, at 8 pm ET on The CW. The fifth season is set to end the following week, so you can block your schedule for an hour to catch the final episode live.

Where to Watch Riverdale Season 5 Finale Online?

You can watch ‘Riverdale’ season 5 episode 19 on The CW at the aforementioned date and time. You can also stream it on The CW’s official website and The CW app. Cord-cutters can live stream the new episode on services such as Fubo TV, Spectrum on Demand, YouTube TV, and DirecTV. Moreover, you can choose to buy the episode on Amazon Prime Video, Google Play, iTunes, Vudu, and Microsoft Store.

In addition, the viewers outside the US can watch the seventeenth episode on Netflix a day after it airs on The CW. However, the entire season will land on the service for US-based users in the near future after season 5 concludes its run on the network.

Riverdale Season 5 Finale Spoilers

Episode 19 of ‘Riverdale’ season 5 is titled ‘RIP (?).’ The season finale will witness the group coping with a terrible year in Riverdale, the town of endless vice and deception. Although the existing scandals and murders have taken a toll on everyone, they will try to move on as a unit. Meanwhile, another incident will unexpectedly take over Pop’s, alarming and prompt them to take immediate action. Here’s a promo for the next episode!

Riverdale Season 5 Episode 18 Recap

In the eighteenth episode, titled ‘Chapter Ninety-Four: Next to Normal,’ Betty and her mother Alice try to navigate the severe lows following Polly’s death. Alice surrenders to a world of fantasy where everything is perfect as a way of coping with grief. She slips into a world of musical numbers portraying her as the perfect embodiment of a 1950s housewife.

Alice is happy, content, and has everything she could ask for as her children are tucked safely tucked inside the house away from any external dangers. Elsewhere, Tabitha asks Jughead to accompany her to a family dinner. Ever since the alleged Mothmen sightings, the pair have grown close to each other. Fans have been hoping to see their dynamic unfold through their shared experiences at Pop’s.

However, Tabitha has gone one step ahead and has invited him to her house! Veronica and Archie have a serious conversation about their future together. After graduation, the couple grew apart, and it has been seven years since their separation. So Veronica suggests they should move in together, and Archie is thrilled at the prospect of spending more time with her.

