Riverdale Season 6 Episode 1 Release Date, Time, Cast, and Spoilers

Based on the characters of Archie Comics, The CW’s teen drama series ‘Riverdale’ follows Archie Andrews and his friends, whose lives get interconnected to the unforeseen events that unfold in the town of Riverdale. Developed by Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa, the mystery thriller progresses through the fan-favorite characters’ evolution from their student years in Riverdale High School to their adulthood, while exploring the secrets hiding behind the town’s appearance.

The fifth season of the show sees Archie returning to the town after seven years, only to see Hiram Lodge controlling the town and the high school. After witnessing the terrible state of their town and Hiram’s authority, Archie and his friends attempt to reclaim Riverdale from the clutches of Hiram. But in an astounding finale, we see a bomb placed under Archie’s bed by Hiram exploding, stunning the viewers altogether. As the fans of the show are eagerly waiting for the premiere of the sixth season to provide answers, here’s everything you need to know about ‘Riverdale’ season 6 episode 1!

Riverdale Season 6 Episode 1 Release Date

‘Riverdale’ season 6 episode 1 is all set to release on November 16, 2021, at 9 pm ET on The CW. The first five episodes of the sixth season will air on the network on a weekly basis, every Tuesday, with the fifth episode scheduled to air on December 14, 2021. The rest of the season will return on March 6, 2022. The sixth season may comprise 19-22 episodes with a runtime of 42–46 minutes each.

Where to Watch Riverdale Season 6 Episode 1 Online?

You can watch ‘Riverdale’ season 6 episode 1 by tuning to The CW at the aforementioned date and time. The series will also be available for watching online by logging onto The CW’s official website and The CW app. If you are keen on streaming the show online, you can choose between Fubo TV and DirecTV. You can also watch season 6 on-demand on Amazon Prime Video, iTunes, and Vudu. The previous seasons of the show are available on-demand on Microsoft Store and Google Play. The viewers of the show outside the US can watch the sixth season on Netflix, with episodes landing on the platform one day after the broadcast on the home network.

Riverdale Season 6 Episode 1 Spoilers

The premiere episode of ‘Riverdale’ season 6 is titled ‘Chapter Ninety-Six: Welcome to Rivervale’ and will begin with the aftermath of the explosion that happens in the fifth season finale. The episode will foremostly answer how Archie and Betty could have survived the explosion that is planned by Hiram. After rekindling their love in the fifth season, we will see Veronica and Reggie becoming “the couple” of the town.

Speaking of couples, Jughead and Tabitha will move in together. After the dinner with Tabitha’s parents, Jughead is going to take a big step in their relationship. The episode will also lead us to what lays ahead for Cheryl, after her demand of apology from Jughead, Archie, and Betty for their ancestors’ wrongdoings. As she demands a return to the “old ways,” the episode may reveal whether it will affect the trio in any way. While we are eagerly waiting for the premiere of season 6 to unfold the mysteries, here’s a promo of the five-episode part of season 6!

Riverdale Season 6 Cast: Who is in it?

Season 6 of the show sees the return of the principal cast, comprising KJ Apa (Archie Andrews), Lili Reinhart (Betty Cooper), Cole Sprouse (Jughead Jones), Camila Mendes (Veronica Lodge), and Madelaine Petsch (Cheryl Blossom), Charles Melton (Reggie Mantle), and Erinn Westbrook (Tabitha Tate). Casey Cott (Kevin Keller), Vanessa Morgan (Toni Topaz), Drew Ray Tanner (Fangs Fogarty), and Mädchen Amick (Alice Cooper) are also returning.

Mark Consuelos (Hiram Lodge) has exited the show as part of the main cast, even though he may guest star in the sixth season. Skeet Ulrich (F. P. Jones) will not be returning following his exit. Kiernan Shipka has joined the cast of season 6 to reprise her character Sabrina Spellman of ‘Chilling Adventures of Sabrina,’ as both shows share a common universe.

