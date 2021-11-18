Riverdale Season 6 Episode 2 Release Date, Time and Spoilers

The sixth season premiere of ‘Riverdale’ finally provides answers to the cliffhanger ending of season 5. Cheryl’s obsession with pagan rituals invites another problem in Riverdale, and Veronica’s relationship with Reggie seems to be moving forward at a fast pace. The same cannot be said for Frank and Alice as they collectively try to work through their issues. If you want the latest updates on the season premiere, go check the recap. Now, we’d like to give you an idea of what to expect from episode 2!

Riverdale Season 6 Episode 2 Release Date

‘Riverdale’ season 6 episode 2 is all set to release on November 23, 2021, at 9 pm ET on The CW. The first five episodes of the sixth season will air on the network on a weekly basis, every Tuesday, with the fifth episode scheduled to air on December 14, 2021. The rest of the season will return after a mid-season break on March 6, 2022.

Where to Watch Riverdale Season 6 Episode 2 Online?

You can watch ‘Riverdale’ season 6 episode 2 by tuning to The CW at the aforementioned date and time. The series will also be available for watching online by logging onto The CW’s official website and The CW app. If you are keen on streaming the show online, you can choose between Fubo TV and DirecTV. You can also watch season 6 on-demand on Amazon Prime Video, iTunes, Vudu, Microsoft Store, and Google Play. The viewers of the show outside the US can watch the sixth season on Netflix, with episodes landing on the platform one day after the broadcast on the home network.

Riverdale Season 6 Episode 2 Spoilers

The second episode, titled ‘Ghost Stories,’ will be a terrifying journey into the supernatural depths of Riverdale. As things are already looking strange for Archie and the others, there might be more surprises in store. As of now, it is difficult to get over the fact that Cheryl has presumably sacrificed Archie to the Maple Maiden and has a pregnant Betty tied up. It will be interesting to see how the gang extricate themselves from this situation and also save the town from the maple crisis. Here’s a promo that could reveal more details about episode 2!

Riverdale Season 6 Episode 1 Recap

Episode 1 of ‘Riverdale’ season 6 is titled ‘Chapter Ninety-Six: Welcome to Rivervale.’ It introduces Reggie and Veronica as a power couple now that they have rekindled their relationship. Despite living the best life, Reggie still has deep-rooted insecurities. Frank and Alice seem to be bonding, but he refuses to play along when she brings down her defenses and invites him to the bedroom. He has been traumatized ever since he lost his wife and child, so they decide to take things slow. Elsewhere, Jughead is about to move in with Tabitha. However, he accidentally invites bad luck when he kills a spider.

Jughead and Tabitha take Cheryl’s help to alleviate the curse, and in turn, she asks them to attend her Harvest Festival. Meanwhile, Archie wakes up from an insane nightmare involving a bomb planted under his bed. But everything is okay, and Betty is by his side. She gets a call from Kevin, who reports a dead deer perched on some sort of an altar, and she immediately calls it a crime scene. With regards to the maple tree reforestation plan, Cheryl wants everyone to worship the Maple Maiden, who could bless them with trees.

Betty realizes that she can’t have kids, but Archie still believes that they can and will. At Cheryl’s festival, Archie participates and then nails every event except for the last one where he loses to Betty. She realizes that Cheryl’s pagan dolls could help her get pregnant, so she asks him to take a bite of Cheryl’s special pie that he won at the festival and then sleep with her. The plan successfully works, but Cheryl has whisked Betty away from the comfort of Archie’s embrace and later proceeds to abduct him too, before cutting his heart open.

Read More: Where is Riverdale Season 5 Filmed?