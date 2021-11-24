Riverdale Season 6 Episode 3 Release Date, Time, and Spoilers

The CW’s ‘Riverdale,’ created by Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa and based on the popular ‘Archie’ comics, is a teen series that revolves around the quiet town of Riverdale and its residents. Following the misadventures of Archie, Betty, Veronica, and Jughead, the show focuses on their complicated romantic relationships and dangerous encounters with everything from a clandestine drug ring to manic mass murderers.

Season 6 of the show, with its 5-episode event called ‘Rivervale,’ allows our beloved characters to venture into the town of Rivervale, wherein supernatural creatures are bigger threats than mortal criminals. We see how Betty and the others allow Cheryl to sacrifice Archie in a pagan ritual in order to fix the town’s problems. Later, a ghost haunts Tabitha and Jughead’s apartment whilst La Llorona goes after Toni’s son, Baby Anthony. Betty’s pregnancy is terminated by the weeping woman and Reggie seemingly encounters an apparition of his high school confidant, Isabella. Needless to say, ‘Rivervale’ is plowing ahead with full force and we know you’re curious about the upcoming episode. Here’s everything you need to know about ‘Riverdale’ season 6 episode 3.

Riverdale Season 6 Episode 3 Release Date

‘Riverdale’ season 6 episode 3 will premiere on November 30, 2021, at 9/8c, on The CW. ‘Rivervale’ is a 5-episode event that roughly forms the first half of season six and its fifth episode will air on December 14, 2021. Afterward, following a break, the remainder of the sixth season will be picked up on March 6, 2022. New episodes, with a runtime of approximately 45 minutes each, will be released every Tuesday.

Where To Watch Riverdale Season 6 Episode 3 Online?

You can watch ‘Riverdale’ season 6 episode 3 on The CW at the date and time mentioned above. If you’re a cord-cutter, you can watch the episode for free on the next day on The CW’s official website or The CW app. Additionally, you can also access this episode through Hulu+ LiveTV, Youtube TV, and DirecTV. You can also catch the episode on Netflix on December 1, 2021, and check out older seasons and episodes of the show as well.

Riverdale Season 6 Episode 3 Spoilers

‘Riverdale’ season 6 episode 3 is titled ‘Mr. Cypher.’ It will explore the arrival of a mysterious man in Rivervale, seemingly the devil himself. Jughead, in particular, will get trapped by the man and agree to his terms, possibly to get over his writer’s block. It is possible that Tabitha will again have a conflict with Jughead over his obsession with his work. Kevin will seemingly sign over his soul to the devil and might explore his past dynamic with Fangs.

Meanwhile, Veronica is likely to use the man Reggie claims is the devil to further her casino business and manipulate a few important players as needed. She will reconnect with Nick St. Clair, possibly in order to involve him in her casino affairs. We might also get to see more of Reggie’s strange interactions with his car, Bella. Additionally, Betty will again encounter the Trash Bag Killer (TBK), who now has a new face and increasingly sinister motives.

