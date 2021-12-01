Riverdale Season 6 Episode 4 Release Date, Time, and Spoilers

‘Riverdale,’ created by Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa and based on the well-known ‘Archie’ comics, primarily revolves around the stories of Archie, Betty, Jughead, Veronica, and Cheryl as they deal with the ever-present drama and danger in their personal and social lives. From eerie cults to murderous family members, this highly criticized but extremely popular teen series has got it all.

Messy romances, crimes of passion, and mindblowing supernatural chaos — ‘Riverdale’ season 6 fully commits to the teen horror genre. We are introduced to a 5-episode event called ‘Rivervale,’ which takes place in a seemingly alternate version of ‘Riverdale.’ As dark secrets and troubling motives surface, we witness how Archie is sacrificed by his friends and Toni turns into La Llorona to save Baby Anthony. Then, Reggie betrays Veronica and Jughead sells his soul to the Devil. Additionally, Cheryl embraces her witchy side and Betty commits murder in a fit of rage. Naturally, fans are itching to find out more about the upcoming episode as it is guaranteed to be chock-full of spooky magic and evil personas. Here’s everything you need to know about ‘Riverdale’ season 6 episode 4.

Riverdale Season 6 Episode 4 Release Date

‘Riverdale’ season 6 episode 4 will premiere on December 7, 2021, at 9/8c, on The CW. ‘Rivervale,’ a special 5-episode event, forms approximately the first half of the sixth season and its fifth episode will land on December 14, 2021. The remainder of the sixth season will be picked up on March 6, 2022, after a short hiatus. New episodes, with a runtime of approximately 45 minutes each, will be released on a weekly basis every Tuesday.

Where To Watch Riverdale Season 6 Episode 4 Online?

You can watch ‘Riverdale’ season 6 episode 4 on The CW at the above-mentioned date and time. If you’re a cord-cutter, you can watch the episode for free on the next day on The CW’s official website or The CW app. Moreover, you can access the episode using a Hulu+ LiveTV subscription. Additionally, you can also watch it using Youtube TV, FuboTV, and DirecTV. The episode will be available on Netflix on December 8, 2021, as well. Plus, iTunes, Microsoft Store, and Google Play will give you access to new and old episodes of ‘Riverdale.’

Riverdale Season 6 Episode 4 Spoilers

Season 6 episode 4 of the show is titled ‘The Witching Hour(s)’ and will see the much-awaited crossover between ‘Riverdale’ and ‘Chilling Adventures of Sabrina.’ In this episode, Cheryl and Nana Rose will reach out to Sabrina Spellman as Bailey’s Comet passes over Rivervale. We will likely find out more about the Blossom women throughout the centuries who suffered a tragic fate due to their association with witchcraft. Thus, the darkly magical history of Thornhill will come to light. Additionally, we expect Sabrina and Cheryl to establish a witchy, sisterly bond.

Moreover, with Sabrina’s arrival in Rivervale, the forces of good and evil will be primed for battle. Another important plot point of this episode might be an exploration of the fates of all those who sold their souls to the Devil, such as Kevin and Jughead. We might also get glimpses of how Betty copes with her murder of Glen Scot. It seems likely that Sabrina will use her powers to help out the residents of Rivervale and it is possible that she’ll have to face Lou Cypher (the Devil) himself.

