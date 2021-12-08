Riverdale Season 6 Episode 5 Release Date, Time, and Spoilers

The teen series ‘Riverdale,’ created by Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa and based on the highly popular ‘Archie’ comics, chronicles the misadventures of Archie, Betty, Veronica, Jughead, and Cheryl and their loved ones in the town of Riverdale. As they deal with everything from complicated love triangles to terrifying serial killers, the teenagers discover fascinating truths about themselves and their close-knit town. Although panned by critics, the series has done well with audiences across the world.

Having previously touched upon creepy cults, pagan rituals, and ancient curses, ‘Riverdale’ with its sixth season decides to finally dive headfirst into the genre of horror and throw its characters into a chaotic magic-filled world. Through a 5-episode event called ‘Rivervale,’ we experience a series of supernatural phenomena that take place in Rivervale, an alternate version of the OG town.

Thus, we see how Archie is sacrificed by his friends for the sake of the town, Toni takes on the burden of La Llorona for her son, and Veronica sells Reggie’s soul to the Devil for betraying her. On the other hand, Tabitha and Pop Tate interact with an angel whilst Betty murders Glen Scott. We also witness Sabrina Spellman arriving in Rivervale to help Cheryl with the transference spell. Needless to say, fans are curious to know what kind of paranormal adventure awaits the gang in the upcoming episode. Here’s everything you need to know about ‘Riverdale’ season 6 episode 5.

Riverdale Season 6 Episode 5 Release Date

‘Riverdale’ season 6 episode 5 will premiere on December 14, 2021, at 9/8c, on The CW. ‘Rivervale,’ a special 5-episode event, forms approximately the first half of the sixth season and will see its conclusion with this fifth episode. Each episode has a runtime of approximately 45 minutes. The remainder of the sixth season, after a short break, will be picked up on March 6, 2022. Post the ‘Rivervale’ event, new episodes will likely be released weekly on Sundays.

Where To Watch Riverdale Season 6 Episode 5 Online?

‘Riverdale’ season 6 episode 5 will be available for viewing on The CW at the above-mentioned date and time. If you’re a cord-cutter, you have the option of watching the episode for free on the next day on The CW’s official website or The CW app. Additionally, you can access the episode through a Hulu+ LiveTV subscription. Moreover, you can watch it using Youtube TV, FuboTV, and DirecTV as well. The episode will also be available on Netflix on December 15, 2021. You can also head over to iTunes, Microsoft Store, and Google Play to purchase episodes new and old of ‘Riverdale.’

Riverdale Season 6 Episode 5 Spoilers

‘Riverdale’ season 6 episode 5, the 100th episode of the series, is titled ‘The Jughead Paradox.’ It will primarily revolve around Jughead, who often serves as the show’s narrator and has a penchant for investigating the troubling events of his town. Weirded out by the peculiar happenings of Rivervale, Jughead will realize that Rivervale and Riverdale might be two parallel universes connected to each other. Thus, in a series of bizarre events, we will see the appearance of Jason Blossom, who dies in season 1, and Archie, who dies in season 6 episode 1.

Additionally, we will witness Jughead and Betty rekindling their romance, although the former is supposed to be with Tabitha and the latter with Archie. Plus, it seems as though Jughead and Archie will get into a tiff. Meanwhile, trying to investigate his strange hallucinations, which are probably the entirety of the ‘Rivervale’ event, Jughead will realize the paradox caused by Riverdale and its alternate version.

An important plot point seems to be Jughead’s seemingly dead body, which will be explained through the context of the paradox. Perhaps we might even get to see more of Sabrina and her magical connection to Rivervale. It also seems likely that the episode will refer to ‘Jughead’s Time Police,’ a well-known book in the ‘Archie’ comics collection.

