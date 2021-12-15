Riverdale Season 6 Episode 6 Release Date, Time, and Spoilers

‘Riverdale’ is Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa’s teen series based on the ever-popular ‘Archie’ comics. With its multigenre approach, the show explores the lives, feelings, and romances of Archie, Betty, Jughead, and Veronica as well as the other residents of Riverdale. In such a small, close-knit town, nothing goes unnoticed — we frequently see the gang investigating murderous role-playing games, several terrifying serial killers, clandestine drug rings, and a few intergenerational vendettas.

With its sixth season and a 5-episode event called ‘Rivervale’, the show dips its toes into the genre of horror. Thus, we see how Archie dies and comes back to life, Cheryl takes the magical help of Sabrina Spellman, and Jughead tries to save the two parallel universes. On the other hand, La Llorona emerges from the Sweetwater River, the Devil pays the town a visit, and Jason Blossom is found to be alive and well. Now that our ‘Rivervale’ adventure is over, fans are curious about how the show will return to its usual format. Here’s everything you need to know about ‘Riverdale’ season 6 episode 6.

Riverdale Season 6 Episode 6 Release Date

‘Riverdale’ season 6 episode 6 will premiere on March 6, 2022, at 8/7c, on The CW. Thus, the second half of the sixth season will have a new time slot and air after a hiatus of almost three months. Each episode has a runtime of approximately 45 minutes; new episodes will air weekly on Sundays. We expect the season to have around 20-22 episodes, including the ‘Rivervale’ event, in total.

Where To Watch Riverdale Season 6 Episode 6 Online?

You can watch ‘Riverdale’ season 6 episode 6 on The CW at the above-mentioned date and time. If you happen to be a cord-cutter, you can catch the episode for free on the next day on The CW’s official website or The CW app. You can access the episode through a Hulu+ LiveTV subscription as well. Additionally, you can watch it using Youtube TV, FuboTV, and DirecTV. The episode will also be available on Netflix on March 7, 2022. You can also check out iTunes, YouTube, Microsoft Store, and Google Play if you wish to purchase episodes both new and old of ‘Riverdale.’

Riverdale Season 6 Episode 6 Spoilers

‘Riverdale’ season 6 episode 6 will likely reintroduce us to the world of ‘Riverdale’ since our little adventure with ‘Rivervale’ is concluded. Thus, we will probably find out about the aftermath of Hiram Lodge’s bomb blast and the fates of Archie and Betty. The episode might also explore the remnants of ‘Rivervale’ and how the two universes have ended up impacting each other. In particular, we expect the episode to look at how Riverdale will function with its new council comprising Toni, Tabitha, Alice, and Frank.

Additionally, we might also get a look at Cheryl and how she runs Thornhill, which has seceded from the town. Jughead and Tabitha’s dynamic, after they decide to move in together, might be explored as well; Jughead’s new newspaper is likely to be a focal point. Another possible plot point might be Veronica and Reggie’s relationship as well their illegally relaunched casino. It is also possible that Alice and Frank will hit it off and perhaps even start dating.

