Riverdale Season 6: Renewed or Cancelled?

‘Riverdale‘ is a teen drama series with mystery and thriller elements that revolves around Archie Andrews and his friends who deal with life in the titular small town and uncover its many secrets. Developed for television by Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa, the mystery series is based on the characters appearing in Archie Comics. The series debuted in 2017 and quickly became a fan favorite. It has received mostly positive reviews from critics due to its scintillating storylines that provide a darker take on the source material.

In the fifth season, the plotline leaps seven years forward, with the characters now navigating the difficulties of adulthood. Thus, the series has opened doors for new and exciting storylines that simultaneously explore the characters’ past and present. With the curtain dropping on the fifth season, fans must be eager for the mysteries of Riverdale to return on their screens. So, here’s all that you need to know about season 6!

Riverdale Season 6 Release Date

Like many shows during the 2020-21 television season, ‘Riverdale’ season 5 premiered later than usual as production was marred by the COVID-19 pandemic. However, with the fifth season now in the rearview and more and more shows returning to their usual fall premiere, fans should be excited to welcome ‘Riverdale’ back soon. The series was renewed for its sixth round on February 3, 2021, by The CW. The good news is fans won’t have to wait much longer as the network has already announced a premiere date for the new installment. ‘Riverdale’ season 6 is slated to release on November 16, 2021, at 9 pm ET on The CW.

The sixth season was greenlit roughly two weeks after the fifth season premiered, which only stands to show the network’s faith in the series. Production on the new season reportedly commenced on August 30, 2021. Filming is now in full swing and is expected to last until June 2022. While an exact episode count for the upcoming edition hasn’t been revealed just yet, considering the year-long production schedule, we can expect somewhere between 19-22 episodes in the sixth season.

Riverdale Season 6 Cast: Who is in it?

The core cast of ‘Riverdale’ comprises KJ Apa (Archie Andrews), Lili Reinhart (Betty Cooper), Cole Sprouse (Jughead Jones), Camila Mendes (Veronica Lodge), and Madelaine Petsch (Cheryl Blossom). Joining them as a part of the main cast are Mädchen Amick (Alice Cooper), Vanessa Morgan (Toni Topaz), Casey Cott (Kevin Keller), Drew Ray Tanner (Fangs Fogarty), Mark Consuelos (Hiram Lodge), and Charles Melton (Reggie Mantle). Starting from season 5, Erinn Westbrook appears as a series regular in the role of Tabitha Tate.

Apa, Reinhart, Mendes, Sprouse, Petsch, Cott, and Amick are confirmed to be returning for season 6. In addition, the rest of the main cast members are expected to reprise their respective roles. We may see some recurring cast members such as Chris Mason (Chad Gekko), Adeline Rudolph (Minerva Marble), Kyra Leroux (Britta Beach), and Molly Ringwald (Mary Andrews) in the new season. It is also likely that few fresh faces will pop up in season 6, but the casting details have been kept under wraps for now.

Riverdale Season 6 Plot: What is it About?

In the fifth season of ‘Riverdale,’ we learn that Archie, Jughead, Betty, Veronica, and some of their friends had moved away from Riverdale. However, they eventually find themselves back in their hometown. In the meanwhile, the town has seen some significant changes, and new threats and secrets lurk in its dark corners. In the season finale, the friends witness a deadly incident that forces them to reconsider their own futures and that of the town as a whole.

The sixth season will continue to explore the adult lives of Archie and his friends as they will try to live with the consequences of the difficult choices they make at the end of season 5. In the upcoming iteration of the show, the forces of good and evil in the town will come to a clash. We might see friends turning into foes and rivals joining hands. We can also expect morally ambiguous character arcs as well as a few deaths.

