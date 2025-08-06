List of All Robert De Niro Movies and Shows on Netflix

One of the greatest actors of all time, Robert Anthony De Niro was born in New York City and studied acting at HB Studio, Stella Adler Conservatory, and Lee Strasberg’s Actors Studio. After nearly a decade’s appearances in various films, Robert first gained popularity for his role in the 1973 film ‘Bang the Drum Slowly.’ However, it was his first collaboration with Martin Scorsese, ‘Mean Streets,’ which was released in the same year, that established him as a dynamic actor in Hollywood. The actor-director duo went on to collaborate in many projects over the decades, creating masterpieces such as ‘Taxi Driver,’ ‘Raging Bull,’ ‘Goodfellas,’ and ‘The Irishman.’

Robert gained great acclaim for his dramatic roles in films like ‘The Godfather Part II,’ ‘The Deer Hunter,’ ‘Once Upon a Time in America,’ ‘The Untouchables,’ ‘Heat,’ and ‘Killers of the Flower Moon.’ He also dabbled in political satire and comedy with movies such as ‘Wag the Dog,’ ‘Meet the Parents’ film series, and ‘The Intern.’ Over the course of his career, Robert has received numerous accolades, including the Oscars, Golden Globes, BAFTA, and Emmys, as well as the AFI Life Achievement Award, the Kennedy Center Honors, the Cecil B. DeMille Award, the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the Screen Actors Guild Life Achievement Award, and the Honorary Palme d’Or. If you’re looking for films starring Robert De Niro on Netflix, the following list will help you get started.

5. The Deer Hunter (1978)

Helmed by Michael Cimino, ‘The Deer Hunter’ tells the story of three lifelong friends, Michael (Robert De Niro), Nick (Christopher Walken), and Steven (John Savage), living in a working-class steel town in Pennsylvania in 1968. After being drafted into the Vietnam War, Steven gets married in an elaborate function, and the trio goes on a group hunting trip before shipping out. While they are initially buoyed by the romantic ideas of war, serving for the honor and glory of the country, the reality they face in a foreign land quickly shatters their illusion. The inhumanities of war haunt every survivor, as well as those whom they have left behind at home. Watch the epic war drama here.

4. Midnight Run (1988)

Directed by Martin Brest, ‘Midnight Run’ revolves around tight-lipped bounty hunter Jack Walsh (Robert De Niro), who gets hired by Eddie Moscone (Joe Pantoliano) to locate an eccentric former Mafia accountant who goes by “The Duke” (Charles Grodin) and bring him to Los Angeles. While he is assured that the job is going to be easy, Jack later discovers that The Duke is being chased by the FBI, who wants to bring him in alive for questioning, as well as his old mob boss, who wants him dead. Trying to evade both parties, Jack takes The Duke on a journey across the country. You can watch the action comedy film here.

3. Hands of Stone (2016)

‘Hands of Stone’ chronicles the life and career of former professional boxer from Panama, Roberto Durán. The Jonathan Jakubowicz directorial stars Robert De Niro as legendary trainer Ray Arcel, who comes out of retirement at the age of 72 to coach Roberto (Edgar Ramírez). Under his guidance, Roberto becomes more ferocious as Ray helps him realize that winning ultimately comes down to having the better strategy. As his wins pile up, Roberto prepares for the most important bout of his career, against undefeated lightweight champion Sugar Ray Leonard (Usher). Watch the biographical sports drama on Netflix.

2. The Irishman (2019)

Based on the book ‘I Heard You Paint Houses’ by Charles Brandt, Martin Scorsese’s ‘The Irishman’ follows Frank Sheeran (Robert De Niro), a World War II veteran who becomes a union truck driver in Philadelphia in the 1950s. He gets involved with the Bufalino crime family and becomes a personal favorite of their leader, Russell Bufalino (Joe Pesci). Soon, he starts to carry out jobs and rises through the ranks to become the top hitman. He is also introduced to Jimmy Hoffa (Al Pacino) — a powerful Teamster with ties to organized crime — and befriends him as well. You can watch the epic true-crime period drama on Netflix.

1. Zero Day (2025)

Created by Eric Newman, Noah Oppenheim, and Michael Schmidt, ‘Zero Day’ stars Robert De Niro as former US President George Mullen. After an unprecedented cyberterrorist attack on the country kills thousands of people, and with the threat of a second attack looming ahead, Mullen is given vast powers by his successor and charged with leading the investigation. As he and his team ruthlessly crack down on suspects in a race against time, people begin to voice their concern about human rights being trampled in the process. You can find the show on Netflix.

