Rock the Block Season 4: Renewed or Cancelled?

‘Rock the Block‘ is perhaps the most ambitious house renovation show on HGTV. While the channel is famous for the variety of renovation shows that it hosts, ‘Rock the Block’ takes it a step further and pits well-known house renovators against one another. They have to transform similar-looking houses within the provided budget in the same time frame as others. At the end of each season, a panel of experts appraises the house, and the renovator whose house is valued the highest is declared the winner.

A street is then named after the victor of the season along with bragging rights. Since its premiere on October 21, 2019, the show has garnered a huge fan following and each season brings a new element for the audience to enjoy. Given the recent conclusion of the third installment of the series, fans are eager for news regarding a potential season 4. Here is all we know about the same!

Rock the Block Season 4 Release Date

‘Rock the Block’ season 3 premiered on February 28, 2022, on HGTV and concluded its run on April 4, 2022. The season consisted of six episodes, each with a runtime of about an hour.

As far as season 4 is concerned, here is what we know. The show has not yet been renewed for a fourth season.

However, ‘Rock the Block’ has garnered a loyal fan following with viewers eager to see the masters of the renovation craft at work. The radically different end results of all the maxed-out houses that looked the same at the start of the season convey the unique vision of the participants. Moreover, the show provides a practical lesson to its audience regarding the importance of renovation and how it can add to the market value of their own houses.

Given the show’s immense popularity with well-known house renovators and satisfyingly beautiful end results, the series is quite likely to make a comeback. If the show is renewed for the next installment, we can expect ‘Rock the Block’ season 4 to release sometime in Q1 or Q2 2023.

Rock the Block Season 4 Host, Judges, and Contestants

The last two seasons of ‘Rock the Block’ were hosted by Ty Pennington, a well-known face in the design and renovation community on television. The host has been continuously impressed by the work of renovators in the HGTV show and has praised them both on and off the screen for their ingenuity and skills. He is one face that will be more than welcome in the potential season 4 of the show.

The series also features special guests and experts who drop by to offer their suggestions and critiques throughout the season, including Jasmine Roth, the winner of season 1 of the series. Their appearance in the next possible season will of course be cherished along with the latest winners of the show, Dave and Jenny Marrs.

In case the show is renewed, season 4 of ‘Rock the Block’ is sure to have an amazing array of well-known house renovators that have already shown their mettle in other shows on HGTV. Some previous participants might also make a comeback for another chance to get a street named after them. Old faces or new, the fans are looking forward to some more amazing house transformations at the hands of these artists.

Rock the Block Season 4 What is it be About?

‘Rock the Block’ is a dream come true for home renovation enthusiasts. The show features amazing house renovators, who are given a bare house with a similar layout and design. The challenge for these seasoned contestants is to create a dream house within the given budget and timeframe. Each week, the renovators work in a particular part of their house but, it is the end result that matters the most. After the expert panel declares a winner based on the assessed market value, the renovated houses are opened for the general public to see and even buy should they want to.

Each season has a unique twist when it comes to the participants of the show. Season three of the series saw pairs working as a team for a chance at the ultimate prize by renovating houses located in Charleston, South Carolina. The pairs were either siblings, partners, or spouses. In case of the show’s renewal for a fourth installment, the selection of contestants and their dynamics as house renovators will surely be something to look forward to.

