Named after the eponymous city, ‘Roswell, New Mexico’ is a science fiction drama television series set in the titular town where aliens live in disguise among the humans. An incident leads to the discovery that the planet has a more prominent alien presence than known, kickstarting a series of events that threatens to expose them. The series first released on January 15, 2019, on The CW and received a mixed response from the critics.

Developed for the screen by Carina Adly MacKenzie, it is the second adaptation of Melinda Metz’s ‘Roswell High’ book series. While the show’s political tone has been appreciated, the critics feel that it has not evolved much from its earlier adaptation. However, the series has garnered a decent following, and the fans have been waiting to hear the news about season 3. Let’s dig in!

Roswell, New Mexico Season 3 Release Date

‘Roswell, New Mexico’ season 2 landed on March 16, 2020, on The CW, with the season finale airing on June 15, 2020. The second installment of the show has 13 episodes with a runtime of 40-43 minutes each.

As far as the third season is concerned, the news arrived early as The CW renewed the series for its third round on January 7, 2020, way ahead of the debut of season 2. The upcoming season is set to have 13 episodes. The show’s creative team also underwent a major change in mid-2020. In July 2020, the creator of the show, Carina Adly MacKenzie, who has also served as the co-showrunner, announced her resignation due to “fundamental differences.” Therefore, Christopher Hollier now remains as the sole showrunner.

The filming for season 3 commenced in mid-October 2020, with new health and safety protocols in place. As per the release schedule, each season seems to take a little over a year to be completed, including the writing and post-production. Additionally, the delays caused by the pandemic may push the release date further, which means that we may have to wait for the new season till June 2021. Therefore, in all probability, we can expect ‘Roswell, New Mexico’ season 3 to release sometime in mid-2021.

Season 3. Wilder than we expected. In the best of company. Here we go! (Decided to try on the uniform, yes it’s tight) #RoswellNM pic.twitter.com/gqsIyP6mCH — Jeanine Mason (@itsjeaninemason) October 12, 2020

The fans can breathe a sigh of relief since the fourth season has already been given the go-ahead on February 3, 2021. This hopefully cut down the waiting time for the fourth season.

Roswell, New Mexico Season 3 Cast: Who is in it?

Most of the main cast of the show will be returning for season 3. This includes Jeanine Mason (Liz Ortecho), Amber Midthunder (Rosa Ortecho), Michael Vlamis (Michael Guerin), Tyler Blackburn (Alex Manes), Nathan Dean (Max Evans and Mr. Jones), Lily Cowles (Isobel Evans-Bracken), Heather Hemmens (Maria DeLuca), and Michael Trevino (Kyle Valenti). Christian Antidormi may return to play Forrest as his relationship with Alex is likely to continue in the third season.

Riley Voelkel (Jenna Cameron) may not appear in season 3 due to scheduling conflicts. We may also not see Jason Behr since his character Tripp dies in season 3. However, Steven Krueger (Heath), Michael Grant Terry (Jordan Bernhardt), Gillian Vigman (Brooke Taylor), Quentin Plair (Dallas), and David DeSantos (Edgar) are some of the new cast members who will be seen in the upcoming season.

Roswell, New Mexico Season 3 Plot: What is it About?

In the second season’s finale, Liz and Isobel work together to prevent the explosion. Michael and Alex find Tripp’s body and his journal that discloses the truth about Mr. Jones. They learn that Mr. Jones is in a way responsible for the massacre. Max, Isobel, and Michael finally find the pod with Mr. Jones, who resembles Max. We also see Alex and Forrest growing closer.

In the third season, the Roswell aliens and their allies will be compelled to work together as they face a threat from someone familiar. Mr. Jones’s story arc will reveal the truth about the other planet and the aliens as we learn where they came from and why. This also means that Max’s family history will be explored since there seems to be a connection between him and Mr. Jones. MacKenzie shared that Michael and Isobel’s future may be redefined by the events in season 2.

As for Alex, we may see a “lighter love story” in the upcoming season. Isobel’s love life will also see some major development as her next love interest will be a woman. The writers had sketched out the entire third season, which was developed around racism in the police department. This was before the George Floyd incident, which will have to be revisited with a fresh perspective.

