Based on VH1’s ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race,’ ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race: All Stars’ is a spin-off reality series that welcomes past queens who are now highly accomplished after their impressive performance in the original franchise. RuPaul takes his position as the head judge along with a few other famous personalities assuming the role of the remaining judges.

The queens then have to compete against each other for “$100,000, a one-year supply of Anastasia Beverly Hills cosmetics, and a spot in the Drag Race Hall of Fame.” Like the previous seasons, the sixth one also garnered much praise and appreciation, leaving us fans wondering about its future. Here’s everything we have to share about ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars’ season 7!

RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars Season 7 Release Date

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race All’ season 6 premiered on June 24, 2021, on Paramount+ and ended its 12 episode run on September 2, 2021. Every episode has a runtime of around 90 minutes each.

As far as the next season is concerned, here’s what we know. As of now, Paramount+ has not released any updates about its renewal. You must be aware of how the show has consistently broken rating records over time because of its wide fanbase, but its recent shift to Paramount+ has many fans worrying about the future of the show. Earlier, the collective live viewing experience had attracted viewers worldwide, but now, you require a subscription to Paramount+ to watch the show live.

This makes us question its future prospects, but we also cannot ignore the impact this exhilarating reality show has left on the audience. Kylie Sonique Love, the winner of season 6, also thinks switching to the streaming service is not too big of an adjustment for fans who would still keep on watching the show. So we have reason to hope for another season, provided it is feasible for the creators. Moreover, three charismatic queens are already on board for the seventh season. Scarlett BoBo (the runner-up on the first season of ‘Canada’s Drag Race’), Blu Hydrangea, and Widow Von’Du have been campaigning on Twitter, hoping to book spots for season 7.

As far as the casting is concerned, Mandy Salangsang, co-showrunner, and executive producer, said that the queens are chosen based on their popularity and ability to entertain. Considering how so many participants of the original franchise have the X factor required to feature in the spin-off, Mandy might think of extending the show into a few more seasons at least. If it does get renewed, we might not see the next season drop anytime soon. The last two editions consecutively landed in June with a year-long gap in between. Likewise, we expect ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars’ season 7 to release sometime in June 2022.

RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars Season 7 Cast: Who are the Host and Judges?

The queens participating in season 6 include well-known veterans of the show such as Kylie Sonique Love, Eureka!, Ginger Minj, Ra’Jah O’Hara, Trinity K. Bonet, Pandora Boxx, Jan, A’Keria C. Davenport, Scarlet Envy, Yara Sofia, Silky Nutmeg Ganache, Jiggly Caliente, and Serena ChaCha. For the seventh season, RuPaul is expected to return as the esteemed host, mentor, and head judge. Michelle Visage, Carson Kressley, and Ross Mathews might also continue to feature as the remaining judges.

Few notables guest judges appearing in the recent season include Big Freedia, Tia Mowry, Jamal Sims, Aisha Tyler, and many more. The sixth season will welcome a fresh set of guest judges consisting of big personalities in the music and entertainment industry. The queens will be chosen from a list of the most successful names in the history of the original franchise.

