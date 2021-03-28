The 12th episode of ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ season 13 features the queens in a hard-hitting roast challenge that is a huge deviation from the routine “Runway” that we are accustomed to seeing. But it was entertaining to watch, and all the queens have a lot of passion that shows up in punchlines and comedy. If you’re looking to catch up on the latest episode, you can read the detailed recap that we’ve provided. But before that, you can check out the spoilers for the upcoming ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ season 13 episode 13.

RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 13 Episode 13 Release Date

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ season 13 episode 13 will air on April 2, 2021, at 8 PM ET on VH1. Every episode has a runtime of around 60 minutes.

Where to Watch RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 13 Episode 13 Online?

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ season 13 episode 13 can be watched on VH1 by tuning in to the channel according to the timeslot mentioned above. You can watch the latest episode on VH1’s official website, as well as the VH1 app. Cable-free and live streaming websites like Philo, Fubo TV, Sling TV, and DirecTV are also a really good option for cord-cutters. If you’re subscribed to Hulu, you can re-watch or catch up on the first six seasons of the show on the streaming platform. You can also purchase or rent the latest episodes on Apple TV or Amazon Prime Video. The uncensored version of the show is available on iTunes.

RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 13 Episode 13 Spoilers

The upcoming episode will be the last one before Rumix. The queens will gather up in an acting challenge projected in the form of a sci-fi short where we will get to see their shrunken versions. The runway category will be called “Pockets.” Actress and singer Cynthia Erivo will make an appearance as a guest judge. Scarlett Johansson will also show up in the Werkroom.

RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 13 Episode 12 Recap

In the last episode, titled ‘Nice Girls Roast,’ the audiences see a different setup to the format of the show. There is no runway, and the six queens instead participate in a stand-up challenge. If we’re to consider them individually, Kandy Muse has shown tremendous growth. She wins her first-ever main challenge, owing to her unwavering charisma on stage. In contrast to Kandy, Symone turns out to be one of the weakest performers. In the Werkroom with Gottmik, she loses her calm over a roast challenge.

Likewise, Utica Queen also fails to deliver. On top of that, her conduct seems relentlessly inappropriate because of the way she calls Michelle and Loni Love fat. She also faces Symone in the lip-sync challenge. Meanwhile, Gottmik defeats her insecurities and comes through with an amazing performance. The judges are truly enthralled by this queen. Olivia is also a strong contender, mostly known for her impeccable comic timing, but there is a high chance she might get evicted soon. Rosé’s charm also sees the light of the day, but Kandy and Gottmik outshine her performance with strong punchlines.

After the roast session comes to an end, Symone and Utica enter the bottom two. They groove to “No Tears Left to Cry” by Ariana Grande. While both of them powerfully inhabit the spirit of the song, Symone manages to strike a subtle but rhythmic chord. This is why Symone stays back, and Utica Queen is the one to leave.

