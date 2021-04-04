‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ came back with an episode that seems like one of their most creative ones to date. The queens bounce into the alluring world of sci-fi and take on interesting roles for a movie. Actor Scarlet Johansson also helps them prepare for the task. For more updates, you can take a look at the recap at the bottom. But as you do that, you can even check out what you can expect from the finale of the show- ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ season 13, episode 13.

RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 13 Episode 14 Release Date

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ season 13 episode 14 is slated to release on April 9, 2021, at 8 PM ET on VH1. Every episode is around 60 minutes long.

Where to Watch RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 13 Episode 14 Online?

If you’re excited about ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ season 13 episode 14, you watch it on VH1 during the time it airs on the channel. You can otherwise watch the latest episode on VH1’s official website, as well as the VH1 app. But you can go for live streaming websites like Philo, Fubo TV, Sling TV, and DirecTV to watch the show there in case you’re open to a cable-free experience. Hulu subscribers also have the option to watch the first six seasons of the show on the streaming platform. The episodes are available for purchase or rent on Apple TV or Amazon Prime Video. The uncensored version of the show can be accessed on iTunes.

RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 13 Episode 14 Spoilers

In the last episode of ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Season 13, the queens might have to face the most challenging task in the history of the show. They will write, record, and perform their verses to Ru Paul’s new song called “Lucky.” Choreographer Jamal Sims will make a guest appearance. Similar to what we have observed in the previous seasons, the queens will talk to their previous selves and share why they deserve the title of the next drag icon! The queens will then lip-sync as they compete to enter the finale. But the show will take a pass at elimination, and all of them will go through!

RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 13 Episode 13 Recap

In the last episode, titled ‘Henny, I Shrunk the Drag Queens,’ the five remaining queens Gottmik, Kandy Muse, Olivia Lux, Rosé, and Symone compete against each other in a sci-fi classic ‘Henny, I Shrunk the Drag Queens!’ The highlight of the episode is Scarlett Johansson’s “marvel-ous” guest appearance as she prepares the queens for the maxi challenge. After much deliberation, Rosé is cast as Brandy (the queen of sarcasm), Gottmik as Chardonnay (the one who whines), and Olivia as Ginger Ale (probably the dumbest character); Symone as Margarita (the smart one), and Kandy plays the role of Dominique (the meanest but most desirable character).

After their performance, the judges set their hearts on Symone as she pulls off a successful act. They are disappointed with Kandy, who does not bring anything new to the table. Moreover, her outfit also draws in criticism. They feel that Olivia should have been the one playing Dominique instead of Kandy. The queens then return backstage to prepare for the worst moment to come: the elimination. Rosé bags the title of best performance while Gottmik and Symone are welcomed into the safe zone.

Kandy and Olivia battle it out to Cher’s “Strong Enough.” Kandy clearly manages to entertain the judges, even though both their performances equally fall short. After that, they come to their final verdict. Kandy is the one who they think deserves to stay. Olivia Lux, on the other hand, sashays away, after which she walks off the runway speaking her last words on stage, “A friendly reminder to Liv life to the fullest.”

