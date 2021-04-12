‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ season 13 is nearing its conclusion, and the competition is toughening up to our queens as well. In episode 14, they take on Ru’s debut song “Lucky” and exhibit their own renditions on stage with some help from the guest star – choreographer Jamal Sims. Don’t worry if you missed the episode, as you can always read the recap and catch up. But before doing that, you can check out the details for ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ season 13, episode 15.

RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 13 Episode 15 Release Date

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ season 13 episode 15 is slated to release on April 16, 2021, at 8 pm ET on VH1. Every episode has a runtime of around 60 minutes.

Where to Watch RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 13 Episode 15 Online?

You can watch ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ season 13 episode 15 on VH1 at the abovementioned time and date. You can also stream the latest episode on VH1’s official website, as well as the VH1 app. If you are a cord cutter and don’t have a cable network, you can also resort to Philo, Fubo TV, Sling TV, and DirecTV to watch the show. The first six seasons of the show can be streamed on Hulu with a subscription. Another option is to purchase or rent the episodes on Apple TV or Amazon Prime Video. The uncensored version of the show can be watched on iTunes.

RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 13 Episode 15 Spoilers

In the upcoming episode of ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ season 13, we will see the queens gather up for a relaxing and refreshing reunion. They will discuss their individual journeys candidly and highlight the best moments of the thirteenth season, much to the joy of fans. We hope to relive all these precious moments that connected with us, made us laugh, and even cry at times. Throughout the season, the queens have dealt with their own share of problems growing up and being accepted for who they are, so it is reasonable to assume that there will be a lot to be taken off the chest.

RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 13 Episode 14 Recap

In episode 14, titled ‘Gettin’ Lucky,’ the queens face probably the most difficult challenge in the history of the show. They perform to Ru’s new song, “Lucky,” in the Maxi Challenge. They write up their own verses and train with choreographer Jamal Sims who supervises them on their dance numbers. The queens then join Ru and Michelle Visage on their podcast, where they all share their emotions and thoughts.

Rosé opens up about her theatrical history while Kandy talks about her previous performance, which almost everyone criticized. Kandy also sheds light upon her gradual evolution and how positively vulnerable she has become as a person. Symone gets emotional about her journey to Los Angeles, which came with its ups and downs. The queens then dominate the stage during the Runway challenge, and all of them put on outfits that hugely compliment their respective personalities.

Gottmik’s creativity splashes out in black and white while Kandy plays with colors. Rosé’s refined charm doesn’t fail to impress, and Symone breathes royalty. The four of them lip-sync to “I Learned from the Best” by Whitney Houston, not as a group but as solo performers. Ru then decides to put all of them through for the finale, which is another two weeks away.

