‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ season 13 aired its reunion special this week. We were delighted to see all of them lip-sync for one last time in the show with their own music videos to top it up. Ru picks out the top two performances as the winners before stepping foot on the stage for a lip sync battle. If you missed the episode, you could seek updates from the comprehensive recap at the bottom. So now, without further ado, here’s everything you can expect from ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ season 13 episode 16.

RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 13 Episode 16 Release Date

The finale of ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ season 13 is slated to release on April 23, 2021, at 8 pm ET on VH1. New episodes have been dropping every week on Fridays, with each episode having a runtime of around 60 minutes.

Where to Watch RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 13 Episode 16 Online?

You can watch the upcoming ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ season 13 episode 16 on VH1 at the abovementioned time and date, provided you have a cable connection. You can also access the latest episode on VH1’s official website, as well as the VH1 app. Options on the internet include watching the show on Philo, Fubo TV, Sling TV, and DirecTV, which are live TV websites. The first six seasons of the show can also be streamed on Hulu with a subscription. You can even purchase or rent the episodes on Apple TV or Amazon Prime Video. The uncensored version of the show is available on iTunes.

RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 13 Episode 16 Spoilers

In ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ season 13 episode 16, we will witness the end of one of the longest seasons of the show. The four queens who battle it out for the title of the ultimate drag queen are – Symone, Gottmik, Kandy Muse, and Rose. They will lip-sync to a collection of Britney Spears’ finest, and based on how they perform, two of them will subsequently be eliminated. According to statistics, Rose and Symone qualify as the top two contenders who are set to give tough competition to the others. Yet, we cannot underestimate the style and individualistic edge that the remaining queens bring to the table.

RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 13 Episode 15 Recap

In ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Season 13 episode 15, titled ‘RPDR Reunited,’ all the queens (even the eliminated ones) speak their hearts out. We see Kahmora Hall being candid about her highs and lows on the show. Gottmik follows suit but with a fan cam tailing her as she enters the theater. Joey Jay opens up about her premature elimination and her playful encounter with Kandy Muse. They all lip-sync to songs of their choice contained in music videos.

Tamisha Iman talks about her past battling cancer and her drama with Kandy Muse. Lala Ri sheds light upon her past with Tamisha Iman and also talks about her terrible bag look. On the other hand, Elliott is all about Kahmora hating her voice and how she got through in the competition. Denali’s Maxi Challenge win must have been one of her highlights as she enthusiastically talks about it.

The queens then play “Toot or Boot,” where they judge each other’s fashion statements. RuPaul hands over the first annual Golden Boot Award to Lala Ri. We subsequently see Symone, Gottmik, Kandy Muse, and Rose mentally preparing for the final as they see the stage for the first time. After all the queens have showcased their lip sync performances, RuPaul picks Lala Ri and Denali as the top lip-sync assassins. The queens have a face-off as they lip-sync to “Be My Lover” by La Bouche. Denali kills the performance and bags $10,000, which she will donate to a charity of her choice. Lala Ri gets $5,000 for the same.

