‘RWBY’ is an anime-styled web series originally released on July 18, 2013, on the Rooster Teeth website. The series follows four teenage girls trained to protect the fictional world of Remnant against crime and monsters called Grimm. Monty Oum was the creator of the series, but he passed away in 2015, while season 3 was in production. Despite his demise, the crew decided to continue the series.

The show has been appreciated for its animation, storyline, and action. However, some critics believe that the short episodes hinder good characterization. Nevertheless, it has won awards for Best Animated Series, including the International Academy of Web Television Awards and the YouTube Streamy Awards. As the eighth season comes to an end, the fans want to know what plans the show has for the future. Will there be a season 9? Here is everything we know!

RWBY Season 9 Release Date

‘RWBY’ season 8 landed on November 7, 2020, on Rooster Teeth, with the season coming to a close with the fourteenth and final episode on March 27, 2021. The episodes in the eighth installment of the show run for 17-23 minutes each.

As far as the ninth season is concerned, here is what you need to know. Rooster Teeth renewed the show for its ninth outing simultaneously with season 8 on October 3, 2019. One of the executive producers, Kerry Shawcross, revealed that the team began work on season 9 while season 8 was still in production to maintain the smooth flow of the narrative. The news was confirmed on the official Twitter page of ‘RWBY.’

📢 Breaking announcement! (doot doo doo, doot doo doo) 📢 pic.twitter.com/p9e5AGv6eS — RWBY (@OfficialRWBY) June 26, 2020

Even though an exact release date has not yet been revealed, it seems like fans may not have to wait too long since the ninth iteration got an early start. The scriptwriting began in June 2020, and the voice recordings for the main characters commenced in August 2020. Since 2015, the series has been releasing new seasons in the Fall each year, which confirms that a season takes approximately 12 months to complete production. Therefore, the fans can expect ‘RWBY’ season 9 to release sometime in Fall 2021.

RWBY Season 9 Voice Cast: Who can be in it?

The animated series revolves around Ruby Rose (Lindsay Jones), Weiss Schnee (Kara Eberle), Blake Belladonna (Arryn Zech), and Yang Xiao Long (Barbara Dunkelman). Therefore, we can expect the respective voice actors to continue to lend their voice in the upcoming season. Even though Yang falls into the void in season 8, we hope to see the character return since she is one of the core members of Team RWBY.

We may also hear the voices of the following voice artists: Miles Luna (Jaune Arc), Jen Brown (Pyrrha Nikos), Samantha Ireland (Nora Valkyrie), and Shannon McCormick (Professor Ozpin/Ozma). After Monty Oum’s demise, Neath Oum, one of Monty’s older brothers, is the voice behind Lie Ren, who may return in season 9. We are also most likely to hear Christopher Sabat (Arthur Watts), Jessica Nigri (Cinder Fall), Taylor McNee (Penny Polendina), and Jason Rose (James Ironwood) again.

The series would be incomplete without the voices of Elizabeth Maxwell (Winter Schnee), Cristina Valenzuela (Robyn Hill), Anairis Quinones (Harriet Bree), Todd Womack (Vine Zeki), Jason Liebrecht (Qrow Branwen), Aaron Dismuke (Oscar Pine), and Katie Newville (Emerald Sustrai). Since Jacques Schnee dies in season 8, Jason Douglas may not return to lend his voice to the character. If season 9 brings in new characters, new voice artists may join the voice cast.

RWBY Season 9 Plot: What can it be About?

Towards the end of season 8, we see that Cinder and her people learn about Team RWBY’s plans and attack them while they are helping the people pass through the portals. In the attack, Yang ends up sacrificing herself and falls into the void. Elsewhere, Ironwood is set free and attacks Jacques and kills him. He also engages in a violent fight with Winter.

Harriet is hellbent on destroying Mantle, but Vine stands up to her. Just when we think that Vine’s words are making a difference, she prepares for the attack. In a surprising turn of events, she is interrupted by Qrow and Robyn. In the meanwhile, Watts manages to hack the airship’s autopilot. The civilians of Vacuo are trapped when the Grimm shut the gates on them.

In the ninth season, we will learn if Team RWBY can overcome the challenges and save the citizens. Their troubles are far from over as they have to deal with Harriet, Cinder, the hordes of Grimm, and other enemies. The upcoming season will take us through many more adventures in the fantastical world of Remnant.

