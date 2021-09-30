S.W.A.T. Season 5 Episode 1 Release Date and Spoilers

Created by Aaron Rahsaan Thomas and Shawn Ryan, ‘S.W.A.T.’ is an action drama series that revolves around Sergeant Daniel Harrelson AKA Hondo and the highly skilled members of the Special Weapons and Tactics unit of LAPD. In the season 4 finale, Hondo’s actions earn him a demotion. On the other hand, Tan marries his longtime girlfriend Bonnie, and officers Street and Chris decide to pursue a relationship. After all that goes down in the fourth season, fans can’t wait to know what lies ahead for Hondo and the others. But you need not worry since the season 5 premiere is just around the corner, and here is everything you must know!

S.W.A.T. Season 5 Episode 1 Release Date

‘S.W.A.T.’ season 5 episode 1 is scheduled for release on October 1, 2021, at 8 pm ET on CBS. New episodes will land weekly on Fridays before the series moves to Sunday later in the season. This is a marked change in the show’s broadcast schedule, as it will no longer air in its usual Wednesday night timeslot.

Where to Watch S.W.A.T. Season 5 Episode 1 Online?

You can watch ‘S.W.A.T.’ season 5 episode 1 on CBS at the date and time mentioned above. If you miss the episode on cable, you can still watch it on CBS’ official website and the streaming platform Paramount+. Those who rely on cable-free options can opt for YouTube TV, Fubo TV, DirecTV, Xfinity, and Hulu+Live TV. The episode may also be available on-demand on Vudu, Amazon Prime Video, Google Play, Microsoft Store, and iTunes. Moreover, Hulu subscribers can catch up on the first three seasons right here.

S.W.A.T. Season 5 Episode 1 Spoilers

In the first episode of season 5, titled ‘Vagabundo,’ we will find Hondo in a whole new place—Mexico! After being demoted, he will move to a small town south of the border to reassess his life. He pays a heavy price for speaking to the press about racism in LAPD, which means Hondo might be feeling the sting of injustice all the more. It seems like his plan will be to lay low and figure out what he wants to do on the professional front.

But Hondo may not be cut out for a quiet and simple life as he will soon find himself dragged into the affairs of a local family. While he will be out and about in Mexico, he will come across Delfina and her mother Isabel, who are struggling to keep land grabbers away from their farm. And as reluctant as Hondo may be about getting involved, he won’t be able to stand on the sidelines and watch things go downhill for the mother and daughter. Here is an exciting promo for the season 5 premiere!

S.W.A.T. Season 5 Episode 1 Cast: Who is in it?

The key cast members will be back to portray their respective roles. This includes Shemar Moore (Daniel “Hondo” Harrelson Jr.), Alex Russell (James “Jim” Street), Jay Harrington (David “Deacon” Kay), David Lim (Victor Tan), Patrick St. Esprit (Robert Hicks), Lina Esco (Christina “Chris” Alonso), and Kenny Johnson (Dominique Luca). Others who we will see are Vale Dorantes (Delfina Reyes), Pilar Padilla (Isabe), and Luke Cook (A.J. Novak). David DeSantos has joined the cast for the show’s fifth season to play a 20-year LAPD/S.W.A.T. veteran Rodrigo Sanchez. Rodrigo is confident, smart, and has big dreams for his political career.

Read More: Where Is S.W.A.T. Filmed?