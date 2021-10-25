S.W.A.T. Season 5 Episode 5 Release Date and Spoilers

We see Hondo back in action as this week’s installment takes off, but he is still under Rodrigo’s command. However, that becomes a secondary concern as the team is called to investigate a possible shootout and a robbery at a pharmacy. Meanwhile, Jim struggles to accept the death of his mother primarily because of the cause of her sudden demise. You’ll find more exciting details in store as you take a look at the recap section. Now, here is everything you might want to know about ‘S.W.A.T.’ episode 5!

S.W.A.T. Season 5 Episode 5 Release Date

It is to be noted that we will not be getting new episodes for a period of two weeks. Once the hiatus is over, ‘S.W.A.T.’ season 5 episode 5 will premiere on November 5, 2021, at 8 pm ET on CBS. New hour-long episodes land weekly on Fridays.

Where to Watch S.W.A.T. Season 5 Episode 5 Online?

You can watch ‘S.W.A.T.’ season 5 episode 5 on CBS at the date and time mentioned above. If you miss the episode on cable, you can still watch it on CBS’ official website and the streaming platform Paramount+. Those looking for cable-free options can opt for YouTube TV, Hulu+Live TV, Fubo TV, DirecTV, and Xfinity. You can also watch the released episodes on-demand on Spectrum, Vudu, Amazon Prime Video, Google Play, iTunes, and Microsoft Store. Moreover, Hulu subscribers can catch up on the first three seasons right here.

S.W.A.T. Season 5 Episode 5 Spoilers

The fifth episode, titled ‘West Coast Offense,’ would bring along exhilarating action and intrigue as the team engages in a massive shootout at a football stadium. The title refers to a term followed in American football, which would perhaps be related to the next mission. It will be interesting to see how the game ties up with possible crime and corruption. Something tells us that the upcoming episode would follow a sports or political personality getting entangled in a suspicious scheme. Here is a promo that might clear your doubts!

S.W.A.T. Season 5 Episode 4 Recap

Episode 4, titled ‘Sentinel,’ starts with a man being arrested for allegedly causing a nuisance in a neighborhood but claims that he is innocent besides being a witness to a robbery. Jim is informed about his mother’s death, and he is enraged after realizing that she overdosed. The investigation leads the team to Tomas Hernandez, the man who is the culprit according to the suspect in custody.

Meanwhile, Chris thinks it is necessary for Deacon to be aware of how this year’s recruiter list is lacking in female participants because of the unfairness of their training regime. The S.W.A.T. team finds a lead through public input, but the given location takes them to a random person instead of Tomas. They continue to receive false leads on account of the bounty organized by Vance.

Victoria Mejia finally shows up at the headquarters to explain that Tomas is her ex, and they have a daughter who is diabetic. Jim realizes that of all places, they chose to rob a pharmacy to get insulin for Tomas’ daughter. The S.W.A.T. team locate the men who are just about to proceed with their next robbery when Deacon catches Tomas and arrests him.

Hondo finds one of Tomas’ accomplices, Danny, who has captured a civilian named Mitch, as he starts a conversation about the little girl who desperately needs the medicine. Once Danny agrees to put the weapon down, Sanchez makes his arrest. Deacon finally modifies the program to suit the needs of women, and Tan considers giving the bounty to Victoria Mejia.

