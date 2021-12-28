S.W.A.T. Season 5 Episode 9 Release Date, Time, and Spoilers

The eighth episode of ‘S.W.A.T.’ season 5 centers around a criminal gang that has kidnapped a young girl. They have raided a liquor store where the girl was last seen. She is observed to be of Spanish descent, as revealed by the store owner. However, that is the only clue that Hondo and his team have. Naturally, they have a hard time getting to the bottom of this one! If you missed the television broadcast of episode 8, you can refer to the recap for an update. Now, if you’re wondering what episode 9 of the fifth round has in store, we have your back!

S.W.A.T. Season 5 Episode 9 Release Date

Fans should know that the show entered almost a month-long hiatus after it aired its eighth episode. Therefore, ‘S.W.A.T.’ season 5 episode 9 will premiere on January 2, 2022, at 10 pm ET on CBS. With the new episode, the show will also take up a different timeslot than what was generally observed. So far, new hour-long episodes had been landing weekly on Fridays at 8 pm ET. That will not be the case anymore as the series is moving to the late Sunday night slot.

Where to Watch S.W.A.T. Season 5 Episode 9 Online?

You can watch ‘S.W.A.T.’ season 5 episode 9 on CBS at the date and time mentioned above. If you miss the episode on cable, you can still watch it on CBS’ official website and the streaming platform Paramount+. Those looking for cable-free options can check out YouTube TV, Hulu+Live TV, Fubo TV, DirecTV, and Xfinity. You can also watch the released episodes on-demand on Spectrum, Vudu, Amazon Prime Video, Google Play, iTunes, and Microsoft Store. Moreover, Hulu subscribers can catch up on the first three seasons right here.

S.W.A.T. Season 5 Episode 9 Spoilers

The ninth episode of season 5, titled ‘Survive,’ will revolve around Deacon’s attempt to resolve an off-duty matter. He would need Chris’ help to get security-related information with regard to the case. However, their life will soon be in danger when a drug cartel intervenes. The thugs will be on a mission to abduct Deacon and Chris’ wealthy VIP client. Here is a promo for the upcoming episode!

S.W.A.T. Season 5 Episode 8 Recap

In episode 8 of the current installment, titled ‘Safe House,’ Nichelle finally meets Hondo’s mother. During an awkward conversation between the two most important women in his life, Hondo gets a call from work. He rushes to the site of emergency, where an armed man wreaks havoc in a liquor store. The scared storeowner Ali then reveals the entire story. There was a young girl of Spanish descent snatched away by a group of men. Only one of them was captured, but he didn’t have much information about their current whereabouts.

Later, the team somehow identifies the missing woman as Jenni Moreno, who had been staying at a house for immigrant women. She was earlier chased by a gang that wanted her to act as a drug mule. So, she shifted to the States all the way from Honduras. However, she chose to withhold her problems from even the lady who ran the shelter, Mama Pena. The team finally realizes that the gang they are after goes by the name “Central Rebels.” Jenny had escaped, but she still has some of their product. That is why two men from the gang were looking for her at Mama Pena’s.

Luca and Chris show up to save the ladies in the house and arrest the men. Mama Pena then reveals that Jenni had a backpack when she arrived, and one of the women took it and ran. She was trying to run from Luca’s neighbor, who was going to give the product to the gang in exchange for getting Jenni back. In the end, the team finds him and arrests him for possession of drugs.

