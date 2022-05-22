S.W.A.T. Season 6: Renewed or Cancelled?

Based on the 1975 eponymous series created by Robert Hamner and developed by Rick Husky, ‘S.W.A.T.‘ is a procedural action drama series that revolves mainly around Sergeant Daniel “Hondo” Harrelson, an LA local and S.W.A.T. sergeant. Due to his experience and skills, Hondo is given the responsibility of leading a team of highly-trained men and women to fight against the dangerous criminals in the city and protect the citizens. Developed by Aaron Rahsaan Thomas and Shawn Ryan, the series first released on November 2, 2017, on CBS.

Apart from depicting different kinds of gruesome crimes around the city, the show does a commendable job of highlighting some real-life tensions that are prevalent between police and the African-American community. Since the crime series tackles such important issues of society, it has been able to garner much support and appreciation from fans and critics. As season 5 draws the curtains close, fans are already curious to know if there will be another round of the series or not. Well, we have the information that will put your curiosities to bed!

S.W.A.T. Season 6 Release Date

‘S.W.A.T.’ season 5 premiered on October 1, 2021, on CBS, with the season wrapping up on May 22, 2022. The fifth iteration of the procedural drama series comprises 22 episodes with a runtime of around 43 minutes each.

As far as the show’s sixth edition is concerned, we have some exciting news to share with you! On April 8, 2022, the lead actor of the series, Shemar Moore, took to social media to officially announce the renewal of the show’s sixth season. Apparently, the announcement came at a special time as the show’s 100th episode was set to air just a couple of days later, on April 10, 2022. The renewal of the show for the sixth round is justifiable, considering the success and viewership numbers it has gained over the course of its five seasons. It shouldn’t come off as a surprise as the show had a whopping average of 6.6 million total viewers at the time of the announcement.

You heard it from @shemarmoore and the whole team: let’s roll #SWAT on season 6! 💥 Congratulations all 🎉 pic.twitter.com/gcd42MLFH2 — CBS (@CBS) April 9, 2022

Since the action drama show received an early renewal, the production team must already have a plan in place in order to release the upcoming round on schedule. Apart from season 2, each of the show’s installments arrived in either October or November every year since the show’s original premiere. So, if the production doesn’t go through any unexpected delays, we can expect ‘S.W.A.T.’ season 6 to release in either October or November 2022.

S.W.A.T. Season 6 Cast: Who can be in it?

A majority of the main cast members are expected to retain their roles in the show’s sixth iteration. This includes Shemar Moore (Daniel ‘Hondo’ Harrelson), Alex Russell (James Street), Lina Esco (Christina ‘Chris’ Alonso), Kenny Johnson (Dominique Luca), and Jay Harrington (David Kay). Other cast members who play pivotal roles in the action drama series are also likely to return, including David Lim (Victor Tan), Rochelle Aytes (Nichelle), Patrick St. Esprit (Robert Hicks), Michael Beach (Leroy), and Bre Blair (Annie Kay). Moreover, we may also get to see some fresh faces in the cast lineup in case the makers decide to introduce a few new characters in the upcoming season.

S.W.A.T. Season 6 Plot: What can it be About?

In season 5, Hondo moves to Mexico to reassess his present and future but gets involved in a whole new set of adventures there. Street receives troubling news about his mother’s death while Chris supports him to prepare for her funeral. Upon Hondo’s return to LA, Nichelle goes through something that alters her relationship with Hondo, and soon, the latter takes a big step in his relationship with the former. At the end of season 5, Leroy asks for Hondo’s help after a case of overdose hits close to home.

In the sixth iteration of the series, we expect Hondo and his team to deal with some new sets of crimes in LA. It would be interesting to see what the future holds for Nichelle and Hondo’s relationship, and how the pivotal step changes things for them. Moreover, we may get to see if Hondo can resolve Leroy’s problems or not.

