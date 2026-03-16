Samie Brosseau: Where is the Former Twelve Tribes Member Now?

Growing up within strict religious communities can shape nearly every aspect of a person’s life, from daily routines and education to relationships and personal beliefs. For some individuals raised in such environments, leaving the group later in life becomes a deeply challenging decision. The Twelve Tribes has also faced several allegations from former members over the years. One of them is Samie Brosseau, who left the community when she was 18 years old. In ID’s ‘People Magazine Investigates: The Secrets of the Twelve Tribes Cult,’ she shared details about her upbringing within the group, describing what her childhood was like and explaining the reasons that ultimately led her to leave.

Samie Brosseau Alleged That She Faced Abuse While Growing Up in the Church

Samie Brosseau grew up in Boston, Massachusetts, as part of the Twelve Tribes community. She has described parts of her childhood as including frequent camping trips with her family and other members of the group. However, she also said that living within the community meant her life was shaped by strict religious rules. According to her account, access to outside or unregulated information was limited, and most of what she could read or learn came from materials approved by the group. With little formal education available, she has further alleged that she experienced abuse within the community, which she alleges was presented as part of its religious discipline practices.

Samie Brosseau has also alleged that she was made to work at The Yellow Deli since she was very young. She also alleged strict disciplinary practices that allowed adults broad authority over children, and she said she personally experienced the brunt of that treatment. According to her account, she was about 18 years old in 2005 when she decided to pursue higher education despite her parents’ objections. She has said that although her family tried to stop her, she reached out to a third cousin she had met only once before and used that connection to leave the community. Samie has since stated that her parents have disowned her and that they remain out of contact, while one of her sisters is still part of the group. Her story first gained wider attention in 2018 when she appeared on ‘Cults and Extreme Belief.’

Samie Brosseau Has a Long Career in the Finance Industry

Samie Brosseau later focused on building a life outside the Twelve Tribes community. She qualified for the Don Lawrence Memorial Scholarship and went on to graduate in 2012 from the University of Massachusetts Isenberg School of Management with a degree in hospitality management. Early in her professional career, she worked with Santander Bank before joining Equitable Advisors in 2013. She currently works as an executive assistant at Blue Cove Capital, where she also serves as a liaison to clients. Beyond her corporate career, Samie has dedicated herself to advocacy and support work.

In 2017, she launched Liberation Point, an initiative aimed at supporting young people and women who are leaving controlling environments and trying to build independent lives. The platform is designed to act as a central resource hub, helping individuals find guidance, connections, and practical support as they transition into new circumstances. Now based in Wyckoff, New Jersey, she has spoken publicly about her experiences and allegations in several media appearances, including a 2019 feature on ‘Explained.’ Alongside her advocacy work, she has also pursued her passion for gourmet cooking. She has been working as a private chef while continuing to use her voice to raise awareness about her experiences.

Samie Brosseau is Raising Twin Boys With Her Husband Today

After starting a new chapter in her life, Samie Brosseau changed her name to Samie Weiss following her marriage to Eli Weiss in 2021. They had been together for years but decided to tie the knot only later. She has also converted to Judaism and has spoken about how rediscovering faith in a different way has been meaningful in her healing and personal journey. Samie has shared that building a spiritual life on her own terms has brought her a renewed sense of stability and purpose. The couple has been blessed with twin boys, Ari and Jordan, and she is deeply devoted to her family life. Today, Samie often expresses gratitude for how far she has come. She enjoys hosting friends and loved ones at her home, where she loves preparing elaborate and delicious meals, combining her passion for cooking with the joy of bringing people together.

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