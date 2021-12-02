Santa Inc Season 2: Renewed or Cancelled?

HBO Max’s ‘Santa Inc.’ is an adult animated series that follows Candy Smalls, the top-ranked female elf in the North Pole, who also serves as the No. 2 executive vice president at Santa Inc., the company that takes care of everything related to Christmas. When Santa Claus’ successor gets poached by Amazon, Candy aspires to fill the shoes of Santa upon his retirement, to become the first-ever female Santa Claus.

Candy’s determination to beat the odds and materialize her dream carries the Christmas show forward. Created by Alexandra Rushfield, the show was originally released in December 2021. The comedy series garnered positive to mixed reviews from the critics, who praised the show’s striking commentary on misogyny and amusing narrative. Since the hilarious first season, viewers must be curious about the prospects of the second round of the show. Well, here’s everything you need to know about ‘Santa Inc.’ season 2!

Santa Inc. Season 2 Release Date

‘Santa Inc.’ season 1 landed in its entirety on December 2, 2021, on HBO Max. The first season comprises eight episodes with a runtime of 30 minutes each. Regarding the second season, here’s what we know.

HBO Max has not yet made an official statement regarding the renewal of ‘Santa Inc.’ for season 2. However, it is likely that the renewal will be in place if the show meets the required viewership on the streaming platform. While ordering the series in May 2020, Suzanna Makkos, the EVP of Original Comedy and Animation for HBO Max, has expressed her enthusiasm to welcome the series to the platform as it entertainingly combines holiday tradition with R-rated comedy in a feminist dimension. With ample scope in the narrative to move forward with such a dimension, we can be hopeful that the show will return under the right circumstances. If the animated series is renewed soon, we can expect ‘Santa Inc.’ season 2 to release in December 2022.

Santa Inc. Season 2 Voice Cast: Who can be in it?

If renewed, we may see the same voice cast returning for season 2. Seth Rogen and Sarah Silverman may return to lend their voices for Santa Claus and Candy Smalls respectively. We can also expect to hear the voices of Leslie Grossman (Cookie), Gabourey Sidibe (Goldie), Nicholas Braun (Devin), Craig Robinson (Junior), Maria Bamford (Mrs Claus and Big Candy), Joel Kim Booster (Jingle Jim), and Beck Bennett (P3).

Santa Inc. Season 2 Plot: What can it be About?

The first season of the show focuses on Candy’s struggles and adventures to be the successor of Santa, in every way possible. With Cookie and Goldie on her sides, she tries her best to become the first-ever female Santa Claus, to make it “a white man’s game” no more. But along the way, Candy encounters numerous challenges. She is even asked to be the mentor of Devin, a new intern at the North Pole University, while actively working towards her goal. She also faces a severe threat from Junior, whose ambition is nothing but to be the top candidate for Santa’s position. The turn of events astounds everyone in the North Pole, including Candy, who plans for a labour strike.

If renewed, we can expect season 2 to pick up from the events of the season 1 finale. After seriously considering the consequences of her actions, Candy may have some significant choices to make for her life and ambitions ahead. We can expect Cookie and Goldie to stand by Candy, irrespective of good or bad times. The threat from Junior may continue in the potential second season. Most importantly, we can expect a hysterical comedy-ride again, enveloped in the vibrancy of the Christmas season, if the show gets greenlit for a sophomore season.

