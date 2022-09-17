Santo Season 2: Will it Get Renewed?

Netflix’s crime series ‘Santo’ revolves around the titular Brazilian drug lord, who tries to establish his new drug empire in Madrid, Spain. Santo’s arrival in the Spanish capital city paves the way for a chain of deaths and murder attempts. The Spanish series progresses through the efforts of Spanish police officer Miguel Millán and Brazilian agent Ernesto Cardona to capture the “invisible” and internationally infamous criminal. Created by Carlos López, the series originally released in September 2022.

‘Santo’ received mixed to favorable reviews from critics and audiences alike, especially garnering praises for the performance of the main cast, the supernatural elements that elevate the crime drama, and its engrossing narrative. Since the first season of the show ends with a startling cliffhanger, the admirers of the series must be concerned about the prospects of the sophomore season. Well, here’s everything we can share about the same!

Santo Season 2 Possiblities

‘Santo’ season 1 released in its entirety on September 16, 2022, on Netflix. The first season comprises six episodes with a runtime of 42-49 minutes each.

As far as the second season is concerned, here’s what we know. Netflix has not yet released an official statement regarding the future of the series. However, since the first season of the show ends with a cliffhanger, the second round of the show will likely be materialized. Season 1 concludes with Santo holding Millán’s daughter Lucía at gunpoint, likely to blackmail the father. Considering that the season doesn’t offer a resolution to the storyline of the titular character, the ending of the same can be seen as an indication of the potential second season.

‘Santo’ is Netflix’s first fictional series that is filmed between Spain and Brazil, two of the streaming giant’s pivotal overseas markets. If the first season of the show does well in both countries, the second round is almost a surety. The open-ending climax of the season might have conceived for leaving the door open for the sophomore season. The ending of the show’s first round does remind us of the ending cliffhanger of another Netflix crime series ‘Framed! A Sicilian Murder Mystery,’ which was eventually picked up for the sophomore season. If the viewership of season 1, along with several other factors, impresses the streaming giant, we can hope for the Spanish show’s potential second season to get greenlit as well. If that happens, we can expect ‘Santo’ season 2 to release sometime in Q3 2024.

Having said that, ‘Santo’ can be an expensive project for Netflix to bankroll, especially since the show has to be filmed in two different countries or continents for that matter. Thus, the performance of the first season may play a pivotal role in convincing Netflix to go ahead with another round. Another possibility is that Carlos López and his crew might have already filmed a portion of the second season expecting the renewal, which also explains the reason behind the ending cliffhanger.

Narrative-wise, there’s a lot to address in the second season if it gets greenlit by Netflix. Millán may make a life-altering decision regarding complying with Santo to save Lucía. The reason behind Cardona’s effort to save Santo from Millán’s gunpoint may get revealed. As far as Santo is concerned, the drug lord may try to move forward with developing a drug empire in Spain despite the revelation concerning the criminal’s identity. New key players may emerge in the Spanish narcotic scene to challenge Santo as well. Considering the scope the first season leaves behind, the viewers cannot be blamed for expecting the second season.

