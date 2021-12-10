Saturday Morning All Star Hits Season 2: Renewed or Cancelled?

‘Saturday Morning All Star Hits’ is an adult animated series on Netflix, with a mix of live-action and animation segments. Created by Kyle Mooney and Ben Jones, the series pay homage to ‘80s and ‘90s television shows, specifically the beloved Saturday morning cartoons of that era. An irreverent and slightly eccentric take on the pop culture of those two decades, it features twin hosts Skip and Treybor who take the audience on a trip down memory lane, making them relive the Saturday morning cartoon experience.

The series is a satire of sorts, and features fictional news stories and mock music videos to depict the presentation style of television programming in yesteryear. It is much loved by the audience, especially those who grew up in the ‘80s and ‘90s, as it serves them with major nostalgia in a comic way. Having widely entertained viewers in its first season, fans are eager to know the details of a possible season 2 of ‘Saturday Morning All Star Hits.’ Here’s everything we know so far.

Saturday Morning All Star Hits Season 2: Release Date

‘Saturday Morning All Star Hits‘ season 1 premiered on December 10, 2021, on Netflix worldwide. It has eight episodes with a duration of 19-28 minutes each. They were titled as numbered tapes with one word to describe each episode, as they were in VHS tape-style format. The first season received mostly positive reviews from the viewers, given its unique style of content. As far as the second season is concerned, here is what we can tell you. Though there has been no official announcement of the series being renewed, it is most likely that a second season is on the cards.

Due to the successful reception of the first season as well as seen in the case of similar sketch shows like ‘I Think You Should Leave With Tim Robinson’ and ‘Key And Peele,’ viewers can expect at least one more season of ‘Saturday Morning All Star Hits’ being announced. In case of renewal, the release date shall be dependent on the schedule decided by the makers as well as the speed of production during the pandemic. As the Covid-19 protocols are still in place, there can be a delay in production. So if ‘Saturday Morning All Star Hits’ returns for a potential season 2, viewers can expect it to arrive only by Q1 of 2023.

Saturday Morning All Star Hits Season 2 Cast: Who can be in it?

For the second outing of the show, Kyle Mooney may return in a double role as the twin hosts Skip and Treybor. In season 1, he also portrays ‘80s movie star Johnny Rash and his writer brother Ethan, as well as Bruce Chandling, Mooney’s renowned character of an untalented standup comic. In the case of a potential season 2, he may again appear as various new characters in the different sketches inspired by celebrities and TV show characters from the ‘80s and ‘90s. Kyle Mooney has been a regular cast member of Saturday Night Live and is also known for his work in the movies ‘Brigsby Bear’ and ‘Zoolander 2.’

The debut season of ‘Saturday Morning All Star Hits’ has many actors like Dylan Sprouse, Geraldine Vishwanathan, Corwin Allard, Tai Brown, and Taharka Welcome featuring in cameos as miscellaneous fictional characters in the sketches. If renewed, ‘Saturday Morning All Star Hits’ Season 2 shall most likely see the return of a few of these names, and several new artists will probably also make appearances.

Saturday Morning All Star Hits Season 2 Plot: What can it be About?

The first season of ‘Saturday Morning All Star Hits’ follows the comic capers and sibling rivalry of the hosts- twin brothers Skip and Treybor, in the settings of various cartoon shows. Treybor gets jealous when his brother lands a role in the hit cartoon franchise Strongimals and becomes famous. On the other hand, Randy the teenage dinosaur suffers heartbreak and decides to apply for music college after befriending teenagers, and the Pro Bros try to come out from the shadows of their famous brothers. Meanwhile, the sudden disappearance of two TV stars turns into a full-blown homicidal investigation. All these interconnected events disrupt the premiere of Skip’s movie, and the result of the murder trial from the investigation comes to light.

The probable season 2 of ‘Saturday Morning All Star Hits,’ shall most likely continue the adventures of the twins, as they run into other famous cartoon characters. It shall also chronicle the individual tracks of these cartoons like the first season. The second season shall maintain the format of the previous edition, a VHS-tape recording style narrative and woven in newsbreaks building a secondary story arc.

