Savage Beauty Season 2: Renewed or Cancelled?

‘Savage Beauty’ is an African drama series that revolves around Zinhle and her thirst for revenge. After becoming the face of a big cosmetics brand named Benghu Beauty, she embeds herself in the powerful family of the brand’s owners. Soon, she starts revealing the family’s dark secrets as she seeks revenge for her tragic past. Created by Lebogang Mogashoa, the drama series first released in May 2022 on Netflix.

The show portrays how lethal and consequential one’s pursuit of vengeance can turn out to be. The narrative also gives us a glimpse of the world of popular brands that we consume regularly, focusing on the byproduct of big companies. Thus, it should not come off as a surprise that this dramatic and unique premise has garnered much love and appreciation from fans and critics alike. If you enjoyed watching the African show and want to know about the potential round two, you might be interested in what we have to share.

Savage Beauty Season 2 Release Date

‘Savage Beauty’ season 1 released in its entirety on May 12, 2022, on Netflix. The inaugural iteration of the drama series consists of six episodes that have a runtime of 44-55 minutes each.

As far as the show’s sophomore installment is concerned, here is all that we know. As of now, neither Netflix nor any of the cast and crew members of the show have come forward to make an official announcement regarding the second round. This is probably because Netflix tends to assess the performance of the shows instead of making hasty decisions. Thus, it can be a couple of months before Netflix decides and announces whether or not to recommission the show for another round.

Since ‘Savage Beauty’ is one of the few African series on the platform, it can either be a boon or a bane for its future. Several African shows, such as ‘Queen Sono,’ have been canceled only after the first installment, even after they performed pretty well. So, there are chances that this African drama may follow the same path towards cancelation, despite its positive reviews. On the other hand, Netflix might feel inclined to renew this drama series, much like ‘Blood & Water,’ due to its enticing storyline, and to support more African-based filming projects.

Moreover, the first season ends on a cliffhanger, making fans even more eager to look forward to the next round. Thus, there are enough reasons for fans of the show to remain optimistic. So, if the drama show is greenlit by the end of Summer 2022, we can expect ‘Savage Beauty’ season 2 to release sometime in Q2 2023.

Savage Beauty Season 2 Cast: Who can be in it?

If the series is recommissioned for a second iteration, most of the main cast members are expected to reprise their roles. This includes Rosemary Zimu (Zinhle), Dumisani Mbebe (Don Bhengu), Nthati Moshesh (Grace Bhengu), Mpho Sebeng (Bonga), Jesse Suntele (Phila Bhengu), and Nambitha Ben-Mazwi (Linda Bhengu).

Other cast members who are likely to return to the screens for the potential second season are Oros Mampofu (Ndu Bhengu), Angela Sithole (Thando Bhengu), John Ncamane (Kolobe), and Tina Redman (Zandi). Moreover, the makers of the show might introduce a few new characters in order to thicken the plot and keep it interesting, provided the show gets greenlit for another round. Thus, we might get to see some fresh faces in the cast lineup, essaying important characters.

Savage Beauty Season 2 Plot: What can it be About?

In season 1, Zinhle becomes the new face of the cosmetics brand of the Bhenghu family. As she embeds herself into the powerful family, Zinhle plots her next move in her mission to seek revenge. She spends more time with Ndu to use it to her advantage later. In the season finale, while everyone is busy with the wedding preparations, Zinhle tries to make the most of the situation by taking down Bhengu Beauty once and for all. As Zinhle holds a gun to drugged Don, she makes him confess to all the unethical practices that their family indulged in for the brand.

Don finds a window of opportunity to attack Zinhle but gets thrown to the ground by her badly. Appearing to be dead at first, his eyes open as Ndu sees Zinhle leaving in a car. So, if the series return for another round, the storyline is likely to pick up after the events of the first season. We may see Zinhle on the run as she tries to escape from the clutches of Don and potentially the entire Bhenghu family. In addition, a few of the members of the Bhenghu family may empathize with Zinhle.

Read More: Is Savage Beauty Based on a True Story? Where is Savage Beauty Filmed?