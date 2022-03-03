Savage Rhythm Season 2: Renewed or Cancelled?

Originally titled ‘Ritmo Salvaje,’ ‘Savage Rhythm’ is a dance drama series from Colombia. The Spanish-language show revolves around two groups – led by Antonia and Karina – who come from very different worlds. Antonia belongs to a privileged family but struggles as her mother disapproves of dance as a profession. On the other hand, Karina comes from a relatively modest background and belongs to a successful dance crew. As fate brings the two women together, they do their best to fulfill their dreams even though they stumble onto a dangerous path.

The catchy reggaeton beats, choreography, costume, and settings have gained the show a fair amount of attention. The series initially premiered in March 2022, and fans are eager to know if there will be a second edition. Well, here is everything we can share with you!

Savage Rhythm Season 2 Release Date

‘Savage Rhythm’ season 1 released on March 2, 2022, on Netflix. The inaugural installment has eight episodes that run for 27-49 minutes each.

With regard to season 2, here is what we know. Netflix has not yet made any official statements about the future of the series. Perhaps the streamer is waiting to see how the dance drama performs and whether it would be a good idea to order another round. For Netflix shows, we usually hear about the renewals after about a couple of months.

Moreover, the ambiguous note on which season 1 ends strongly hints that a follow-up season will be required to tie up the plot threads neatly. Keeping all these factors in mind, even if the show is recommissioned, it is unlikely that we will get the potential sophomore round anytime in 2022. Therefore, we can expect ‘Savage Rhythm’ season 2 to release sometime in Q1 2023.

Savage Rhythm Season 2 Cast: Who can be in it?

The principal cast members in the series are Paulina Dávila (Antonia), Greeicy Rendón (Karina), David Palacio (Checho), Martina la Peligrosa (Bombita), Sashua López (La Chama), and Angela Cano (Ximena). In addition, Juan Manuel Guilera (Mateo), Cristina Warner (Miranda), Kevin Bury (Alex), and Sergio Herrera (Vicente) also portray pivotal characters.

Other cast members who appear in the show are Alejandro Buitrago (Curro), Andrés Juan Hernandez (Jacobo), Elisa Torriente (Majo), and Patricia Tamayo (Rebeca). Therefore, we can expect most of these actors to reprise their roles if there is a season 2. However, it remains to be seen how Dávila will be a part of the series given the fate of her onscreen character in the season 1 finale. If the show comes back for another round, there is a possibility of seeing several new faces as well.

Savage Rhythm Season 2 Plot: What can it be About?

In season 1, Antonia and Karina are drawn to each other’s lives and learn from one another. At the same time, misunderstandings and rivalries continue to brew. Towards the end, matters get out of hand when Antonia accepts Miranda’s offer. Feeling betrayed, Karina and her friends sabotage Royal’s prospects at the competition.

As the date for filming Guaynaa’s music video approaches, Karina, Ximena, Bombita, and Chama do their best to keep Antonia out of the deal. Despite everything, the latter manages to be a part of the filming. In the final moments of the season, there is an explosion, after which Antonia collapses in a pool of blood.

If there is a season 2, we will learn what fate has in store for Antonia. Does she survive the apparent attack? Most importantly, who is responsible for it? Moreover, Checho and Antonia put aside their differences in season 1. But now, with her life hanging in the balance, what it could mean for their relationship might also be explored in the future storyline. The prospective second edition is likely to continue focusing on the dynamic between Antonia and Karina.

