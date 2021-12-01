Saved by the Bell Season 3: Renewed or Cancelled?

The reboot of the eponymous sitcom by Sam Bobrick, Peacock’s teen series ‘Saved by the Bell’ follows Bayside High, an immensely-performing high school in California where students of working-class and privileged backgrounds mingle as per the state Governor’s plan. The sitcom progresses through the adventures of the students and the people around them, with the school offering a fitting stage.

Developed by Tracey Wigfield, the show was originally released on November 25, 2020. The show received a favourable reception from the critics and audiences alike, who commended the appealing humour and the exuberant performances of the cast. Upon the astonishing second season finale, fans of the show can’t wait for the third season to see more of their beloved characters. On that note, here’s everything you need to know about ‘Saved by the Bell’ season 3!

Saved by the Bell Season 3 Release Date

‘Saved by the Bell’ season 2 landed in its entirety on November 24, 2021, on Peacock. The second season comprises ten episodes with a runtime of 24–31 minutes each. As far as the third season is concerned, here’s what we know!

Peacock has not yet made an official statement regarding the renewal of the series for season 3. However, showrunner Tracey Wigfield has hinted at the future of the show beyond the second season. In an interview given in November 2021, Tracey revealed her aspirations to bring in Leah Remini to reprise Stacey Carosi from the original sitcom. The showrunner has also hinted at filming a segment of the reboot in Hawaii in future as the original show did.

The second season finale also does end with certain questions unanswered, especially regarding the future of Jessie and Slater. With unforeseen developments happening in the territory of Mac and Daisy, we can expect a new season of the show to clear the smoke around the main characters. Considering these factors, we can be hopeful of the show’s return. If the show gets renewed for a new round, we can expect ‘Saved by the Bell’ season 3 to release sometime in Q4 2022.

Saved by the Bell Season 3 Cast: Who can be in it?

If renewed, we may see Bayside High welcoming the main cast, including Haskiri Velazquez (Daisy Jiménez), Mitchell Hoog (Mac Morris), Josie Totah (Lexi Haddad-DeFabrizio), Alycia Pascual-Peña (Aisha Garcia), Belmont Cameli (Jamie Spano), Dexter Darden (Devante Young), and John Michael Higgins (Principal Ronald Toddman). We can also expect the return of Elizabeth Berkley Lauren (Jessie Spano) and Mario Lopez (A.C. Slater) for the third season. Mark-Paul Gosselaar (Zack Morris), Tiffani Thiessen (Kelly Morris), and Ariela Barer (Chloe) may return as well. As the showrunner Tracey Wigfield teased, Leah Remini may join the cast to reprise Stacey Carosi from the original show.

Saved by the Bell Season 3 Plot: What can it be About?

The second season of the show ends with the Bayside gang outclassing Valley at the School Spirit Competition, fueling the rivalry between the two high schools even more. While working together to secure their school’s place in Southern California School Spirit Competition, Mac spends considerable time with Daisy. Under the compulsion of Jamie and Lexi, Mac opens up about his feelings towards Daisy and states that he likes her, though he later tells them that he was lying. Meanwhile, Jessie and Slater get together with a kiss after the tumultuous time Jessie experiences with her divorce.

If renewed, the third season of the show is expected to pick up from the events of the season 2 finale. Jessie and Slater may have to process their decision to be together and plan their lives ahead. Even though Mac tells Jamie and Lexi that he didn’t say the truth about Daisy, we may see them bonding together for a potential relationship. The rivalry between Bayside and Valley may continue fiercely after Valley’s defeat at the Spirit Competition. In the middle of Jessie and Slater, Jamie’s life may get complicated as his mother is dating his coach.

