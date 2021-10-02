Scaredy Cats Season 2 Release Date: Renewed or Canceled?

Netflix’s ‘Scaredy Cats’ is a live-action fantasy series that follows the story of 12-year-old Willa Ward, who receives a mysterious glowing cat amulet that introduces her to the world of magic. With the help of her two friends Lucy and Scout, Willa attempts to fend off the bad witches trying to steal her cat amulet. Oh, and Willa and her friends can turn into cats! The delightful children’s TV show is the ideal mix of magic and morals.

This Netflix Original series is a lighthearted comedic treat for younger audiences looking for themes of magic, friendship, and girl power. This leads us to the most important question: Will ‘Scaredy Cats’ have a season 2? Here’s everything we know about the show’s second season!

Scaredy Cats Season 2 Release Date

‘Scaredy Cats’ season 1 was released on October 1, 2021, on Netflix. The first season comprises nine episodes with a runtime of 24-46 minutes each.

As for season 2 of ‘Scaredy Cats,’ here’s what we can tell you. Although Netflix has not officially renewed the show for a second season yet, we think it’s quite possible that the children’s show will return for another round. Other Netflix series such as ‘The Baby-Sitters Club’ and ‘Llama Llama’ found themselves greenlit for a second season, so there’s a high chance that ‘Scaredy Cats’ may get recommissioned as well.

Moreover, at the end of the first season, we see Willa and her friends becoming full-blown witches fully ready to tackle any evil hurdle on their path. Thus, the inconclusive ending is proof enough that the show warrants another season and has a wide scope to be developed further. If everything goes accordingly and the streaming giant renews the show for another installment, ‘Scaredy Cats’ season 2 can be expected to premiere sometime in Q4 2022, around Halloween time!

Scaredy Cats Season 2 Plot: What can it be About?

Season 1 of ‘Scaredy Cats’ sees Willa, Lucy, and Scout go up against evil witches Wilma and Wanda, who are hellbent on seizing Willa’s magical cat amulet. Chaos unfurls as the three friends stick together, often as cats, to defeat the nefarious witches at their tail. A talking rat, a possessed dog, bottles of potions, and flying broomsticks follow the wild journey that the trio undertakes when Wilma and Wanda actually steal the amulet.

Winnifred, the Witch, acts as their fairy godmother and mentor, helping the girls discover their true magic. She prepares them for the battle to restore the order of the good witches, keep evil at bay, and retrieve the amulet. Willa and her friends win the battle, much to everyone’s delight. The final episode reveals that Willa’s mother, Willow, had been trapped in the amulet and had to use its magic to protect and convey her predicament to her daughter. Willow finally reunites her family, and Willa feels proud of her success as a witch.

Season 2, if renewed, may follow the continued journey of the trio – Willa, Lucy, and Scout, as they become more comfortable with their magic and face even bigger threats. “I can’t wait to see what evil witches we fight next,” says Willa at the end of the final episode. The show sufficiently establishes the lore of the good and bad witches in the first season, so it’s likely that it will delve into the same if the possibility of another season is presented.

Read More: Best Witch Movies on Netflix