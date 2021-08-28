Based on the role-playing game of the same name created by Bandai Namco Studios in collaboration with Tose, ‘Scarlet Nexus’ is a sci-fi action TV anime. The series centers upon an alternate world where humanity has used technological advancements to build a society that is entirely dependent on the substances found in the human brain. These strange substances are a blessing for the people as they give them extrasensory superpowers. However, their peaceful world starts to fall apart when brain-eating organisms known as Others begin to descend on their world and cause unthinkable death and destruction.

Instead of getting intimidated, humanity fights back and forms the Other Suppression Force or the OSF. The series first premiered on July 1, 2021. Here is everything you need to know about the upcoming episode of the series.

Scarlet Nexus Episode 10 Release Date

‘Scarlet Nexus’ episode 10, titled ‘The Rebel Yuito,’ is set to premiere on September 2, 2021, in Japan. It will air on Tokyo MX, BS11, SUN, and AT-X at various times. The series is animated by Sunrise, with Hiroyuki Nishimura helming the directorial team and Hironori Anazawa serving as the series’ music composer. The writing staff is led by Youichi Katou, Toshizo Nemoto, and Akiko Inoue, while the characters are designed by Yuuji Itou. THE ORAL CIGARETTES has performed the opening theme track “Red Criminal.”

Where to Watch Scarlet Nexus Season 1 Online?

You can stream ‘Scarlet Nexus’ on Funimation. In Scandinavian countries, science-fiction anime is accessible on Wakanim with English subtitles. People from certain Asian countries can watch the latest episodes of the series on Ani-One Asia’s YouTube channel and Bilibili.

Scarlet Nexus Episode 10 Spoilers

In episode 9, Yuito is still conflicted about the use of the ampules recommended to him by the OSF hospital. Later, Major Fubuki meets his team and argues that the best approach to the crisis will be to expose the government’s unethical psionics research to the populace since it’s the only way to get their support. However, Yuito refuses to sit down and wait for things to unfold according to their plans. He demands Fubuki’s permission to do something on his own. Major warns him that being the commander; he will be putting his entire team at risk if he tries to poke his nose in confidential government affairs.

But surprisingly, Yuito’s team agrees to stand by his decision. When they go outside to begin their investigation, they are suddenly surrounded by Others, and Yuito is forced to consume the contents of the ampule without knowing what exactly it is. When the team spots two trucks heading towards Seiran, they decide to follow it and reach Spring Pharmaceuticals’ Seiran plant, where Kasane and his allies have already reached in the previous episode. There they learn that the medicine in the ampules is made by the human brain.

It turns out that the scientists there went a step further and tried transplanting the human brain into Others but were later forced to use Others derived from humans, which can be used as weapons. With the words of future Yuito in her mind, Kasane starts attacking Yuito, and after a brief fight, the latter flees with his companions. When Fubuki meets Yuito and his team again, he reveals that the research facility was built on his suggestion. In episode 10, Yuito won’t be able to tolerate the reckless misuse of innocent people’s lives and decide to rebel against the government in order to expose their crime to the common people.

