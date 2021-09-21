Scarlet Nexus Episode 13 Release Date and Spoilers

Based on a role-playing game developed by Bandai Namco Studios, ‘Scarlet Nexus’ is a sci-fi action anime. The series centers upon a technologically advanced human species that lives in an alternate reality. They have managed to harness the powers of a strange substance found in the human brain to create a technologically advanced modern society. However, when brain-eating creatures known as Others start to attack their otherwise peaceful world, all social and political institutions begin to fall apart.

It eventually leads to the formation of the Others Suppression Force or OSF, a group of elite fighters who are tasked to contain the threat of the otherworldly creatures. The series first premiered on July 1, 2021. Here is everything you need to know about the upcoming episode of the series.

Scarlet Nexus Episode 13 Release Date

‘Scarlet Nexus’ episode 13, titled ‘The Design Children,’ is slated to release on September 23, 2021, in Japan. It will air on Tokyo MX, BS11, SUN, and AT-X at various times. Sunrise has animated the science fiction show with Hiroyuki Nishimura helming the directorial team while Youichi Katou, Toshizo Nemoto, and Akiko Inoue have collaborated on the script. The music is composed by Hironori Anazawa, and the characters are designed by Yuuji Itou. The opening theme song “Red Criminal” is performed by THE ORAL CIGARETTES.

Where to Watch Scarlet Nexus Season 1 Online?

‘Scarlet Nexus’ is accessible for streaming on Funimation. People outside Asia can head here to watch the latest episodes. The show is also available on Ani-One Asia’s YouTube channel and Bilibili. In Scandinavian countries, fans can watch the show on Wakanim.

Scarlet Nexus Episode 13 Spoilers

In episode 12, Yuito, accompanied by Garrison, begins to investigate the origins of their country using a hologram. They find that the New Himuka was founded about two thousand and twenty years ago by the people of the Ark. However when the history of the founders is revealed, Yuito struggles to wrap his head around it. It turns out that the people of the Ark are those who came back to Earth from the Moon to restart civilization, which only confuses the protagonist. He then learns that although humanity flourished on the blue planet for hundreds of thousands of years, about 3000 years ago, they faced the threat of extinction after Earth’s orbit inexplicably changed.

When the population began to decline, people moved to the Moon, where they established an entirely new civilization. When things started becoming normal on Earth, some people returned who went on to be remembered as the people of Ark. All contact was subsequently blocked with the people on the Moon, creating a lot of uncertainty about their present conditions. While Yuito is learning the origins of the New Himuka, Kagero returns to save Kasane and her team, who had been kidnapped while trying to enter Togetsu. In episode 13, Yuito, accompanied by his friends, will begin to investigate more about the people of the Moon. Kasane will finally enter the independent city of Togetsu and start to look for a cure for her sister.

