Scarlet Nexus Episode 23: Release Date and Spoilers

‘Scarlet Nexus’ is a sci-fi action anime based on a role-playing game of the same name developed by Bandai Namco Studios. The series is set in an alternate reality and recounts the story of a technologically advanced human species that has managed to use the full potential of a mysterious substance found in the human brain. Unfortunately, their peaceful world begins to crumble once brain-eating monsters known as Others start to attack them.

In order to counter the threat, humanity forms an Others Suppression Force or OSF, and a brutal struggle between the two soon ensues. The show was first released on July 1, 2021. Here is everything you need to know about the upcoming episode of the series.

Scarlet Nexus Episode 23 Release Date

‘Scarlet Nexus’ episode 23, titled ‘The Sumeragi Mausoleum,’ is all set to release on December 2, 2021, in Japan. It will air at various times on Tokyo MX, BS11, SUN, and AT-X. The anime is developed by Sunrise, with Hiroyuki Nishimura serving as the director and Youichi Katou, Toshizo Nemoto, and Akiko Inoue leading the writing staff. Hironori Anazawa has handled the music composition, and Yuuji Itou has designed the characters. THE ORAL CIGARETTES have performed the opening theme song “Red Criminal.”

Where to Watch Scarlet Nexus Season 1 Online?

Funimation has licensed ‘Scarlet Nexus’ for streaming outside Asia. People with a subscription can watch the latest episodes here. Fans in Scandinavian countries can watch the show on Wakanim. Ani-One Asia’s YouTube channel and Bilibili also have the anime in their catalogs.

Scarlet Nexus Episode 23 Spoilers

In episode 22, in order to close the Kunad gate and unravel the last entanglement, Wakana goes back to her own timeline. However, to everyone’s surprise, the gate is unaffected by her departure. Something bothers Yuito, and he suddenly faints soon after. When he later wakes up, his friends begin to speculate several theories and try to figure out how they can close the Kunad Gate for good.

When Kasane points out that they unravel all the entanglements of Sumeragi’s time, the discussion takes an interesting turn as the friends come to a conclusion that Karen took Yakumo’s position after he got injured. It soon becomes clear that they will have to take Karen to the Chronos Terminal to unravel his entanglement. As they start to put their plans into action, Yuito is confronted by his brother, who calls the entire theory a fantasy built on circumstantial evidence.

Meanwhile, Suoh OSF figures out the hiding location of Kasane and his friends. When the Others attack Yuito and his brother, the duo fights together, and after a brief conversation, the latter has a change of heart. He eventually gives the keys to the Sumeragi Mausoleum. In episode 23, Yuito will travel through time to finally fix the last entanglement caused by the actions of Karen.

