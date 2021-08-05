Based on a role-playing game developed by Bandai Namco Studios and Tose, ‘Scarlet Nexus’ is a science-fiction military TV anime. The series revolves around a human race in an alternate world that has managed to use its technological advancements to use a unique substance found in the human brain for the progress of the overall society. Sadly, chaos and destruction follow when grotesque brain-eating monsters named Others descend on the otherwise peaceful world.

The human race, in response, forms the Others Suppression Force that acts as a deterrent against the devious creatures and tries to restore order. The struggle between the two that follows is full of twists and dark mysteries. The anime first premiered on July 1, 2021, and here’s everything you need to know about its upcoming episode.

Scarlet Nexus Episode 7 Release Date

‘Scarlet Nexus episode 7 titled ‘The Hunt for Nagi’ is slated to premiere on August 12, 2021, in Japan. It will air on Tokyo MX, BS11. SUN and AT-X at various times. Sunrise, the Japanese animation studio, has developed the series with Hiroyuki Nishimura helming the directorial team. Toshizo Nemoto, Akiko Inoue, and Youichi Katou have worked on the show’s scripts. Yuuji Itou has designed the characters while Hironori Anazawa has composed the series music. The opening theme track “Red Criminal” is performed by THE ORAL CIGARETTES.

Where to Watch Scarlet Nexus Season 1 Online?

Viewers from the United States, United Kingdom, Ireland, and Canada can stream the science-fiction action anime on Funimation with original Japanese audio and English subtitles. The Spanish and Portuguese subtitled version of the series is also accessible on the platform for fans from Latin America. In Scandinavian countries, you can watch the show on Wakanim, while Ani-One Asia’s YouTube channel is streaming the latest episodes in several Asian countries.

Scarlet Nexus Episode 7 Spoilers

In episode 6, Kasane travels through time and reaches the year 2070, where she meets Yuito in Suoh. He reveals that her psionic power is not psychokinesis but gravikenesis, meaning she can manipulate space-time and travel between past, present, and future at will. He explains that 50 years ago in the solar calendar year 2020, after Major Karen attempted Coup d’état, his father, Chairman Sumeragi, was murdered.

Yuito was hailed as a hero while the blame for the murder fell on Kasane’s shoulders. It was then that Yuito, with similar powers as Kasane, joined hands with her to create the quasi black hole – the Kunad Gate, while the war between Suoh and Seiran worsened. The gate began to devour the world, and it was Yuito’s power that unknowingly provided it stability.

The quasi-black hole can only be destroyed if he dies but back then, he failed to carry out his obligation. Now in the solar calendar year 2070, even his death can’t ensure the destruction of Kunad Gate. Before offering himself to the Others, he also reveals that under his father’s leadership, unforgivable scientific experiments were carried out, and Randall became one of the victims and was transformed to an Other.

After returning to the present, Kasane realizes that all the events, including Chairman Sumeragi’s murder, scientific experiment on Randall, and Yuito’s rise as a hero, all happen as Yuito in the future had told her. She realizes that it is, therefore, essential to carry out the plan and murder him in the present for the future of Suoh and the rest of the world.

In episode 7, Kasane may get a few supporters who will sympathize with her cause and begin to plot Yuito’s assassination. Meanwhile, Yuito will begin to come to terms with her father’s death and start to fight for Suoh. A relentless search for Nagi may begin.

